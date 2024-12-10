How Don Jr.'s Mistress Bettina Anderson Tried To Soft Launch Their Romance
Just in case you were starting to forget about all of the breakup rumors plaguing Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship, Don Jr.'s rumored mistress is here to remind you! Bettina Anderson — the same woman the Daily Mail reported was caught playing tonsil hockey with the supposedly engaged man at a restaurant in Palm Beach in September — seemingly spent her 38th birthday making magical memories by antagonizing 55-year-old Guilfoyle and everyone else who thinks the Trump Guilfoyle wedding has been secretly called off.
Anderson, who touts herself as "your typical stay at home mom... only I don't do household chores... or have a husband... or have kids" in her Instagram bio, published a flurry of photos to her Instagram Story over her birthday weekend, subtly referencing the president-elect's namesake without actually calling him out by name. On December 8, she flexed her hunter girly muscles in true pick-me girl fashion with a photo featuring herself from the waist down, all decked out in hunting gear, complete with a hunting rifle and pocketfuls of ammo in her jacket. Alas, that was just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the ways in which Anderson fanned the flames of those pesky breakup rumors.
Bettina Anderson flaunted a mysterious birthday card and name-dropped Vanessa Trump
Petty Betty Bettina Anderson took the mess all the way up a notch when she flaunted a mushy-gushy birthday card on her Instagram Story that read, "Many Have Said You're Aging Out But I Think You're Perfect. ... Happy Birthday!" whilst ever so carefully placing her meticulously manicured nail over the sender's name. Junior Mint, is that you?! (If the last line confuses you, please see Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr.'s Most Awkward Comments About Their Romance, wherein you can read all about the embarrassing pet names Guilfoyle and Don Jr. bestowed upon one another during much happier times.) Still, the humble braggart wasn't done yet. To add further insult to injury, Anderson even brought Don Jr.'s ex-wife and mother of his five children, Vanessa Trump, into it by reposting Vanessa's own well wishes to her. We can just picture it now — Anderson purring into her MAGA bedazzled iPhone, "See?! Even his ex-wife loves me," as she gingerly taps the "add to your story" button.
Unfortunately, Don Jr. was much less subtle when it came to fueling the claims that he and his long lost "Mamacita" Kimberly Guilfoyle are dunzo. As reported by the Daily Mail, he was spotted dining with the birthday girl at Buccan, a James Beard-nominated restaurant located merely three miles from Anderson's home in West Palm Beach. Following their two-hour-long meal, the pair exited the restaurant holding hands — and yes, their fingers were laced. Can we get a welfare check on Guilfoyle ASAP?!