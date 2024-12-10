How Don Jr.'s Mistress Bettina Anderson Tried To Soft Launch Their Romance

Miss Petty Betty Bettina Anderson took the mess all the way up a notch when she flaunted a mushy-gushy birthday card on her Instagram Story that read, "Many Have Said You're Aging Out But I Think You're Perfect. ... Happy Birthday!" whilst ever so carefully placing her meticulously manicured nail over the sender's name. Junior Mint, is that you?! (If the last line confuses you, please see Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr.'s Most Awkward Comments About Their Romance, wherein you can read all about the embarrassing pet names Guilfoyle and Don Jr. bestowed upon one another during much happier times.) Still, the humble braggart wasn't done yet. To add further insult to injury, Anderson even brought Don Jr.'s ex-wife and mother of his five children, Vanessa Trump, into it by reposting Vanessa's own well wishes to her. We can just picture it now — Anderson purring into her MAGA bedazzled iPhone, "See?! Even his ex-wife loves me," as she gingerly taps the "add to your story" button.

Unfortunately, Don Jr. was much less subtle when it came to fueling the claims that he and his long lost "Mamacita" Kimberly Guilfoyle are dunzo. As reported by the Daily Mail, he was spotted dining with the birthday girl at Buccan, a James Beard-nominated restaurant located merely three miles from Anderson's home in West Palm Beach. Following their two-hour-long meal, the pair exited the restaurant holding hands — and yes, their fingers were laced. Can we get a welfare check on Guilfoyle ASAP?!