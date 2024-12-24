Don Jr & Kimberly Guilfoyle Moments That Predicted Their Split

Donald Trump Jr. didn't waste time moving on from his wife of 12 years, Vanessa Trump, after she filed for divorce in March 2018. Just two months later, Page Six confirmed that Don Jr. had started dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle several weeks earlier, despite the fact that his divorce wasn't even finalized yet.

In the months that followed, Guilfoyle made headlines when Fox News suddenly fired her from "The Five." It would later be revealed that the network actually paid $4 million to settle a lawsuit brought forth by Guilfoyle's former assistant accusing her of sexual harassment. Even so, that didn't stop Don Jr.'s new flame from becoming a central figure in Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.

In addition to being named finance chair, she repeatedly popped up at rallies across the country. She became such a staple that during a joint appearance on The View with Don Jr., the couple was asked when they planned to marry, given their obvious shared interests. As they began to awkwardly talk over each, Guilfoyle explained that they were a team and already lived together. As for Don Jr., he made it clear they were focused on his dad's re-election and not their own love story. "We got one goal for 2020," he said, bypassing all talk of romance and even making a joke at his girlfriend's expense. "My big sacrifice for America is having to travel with Kimberly," he quipped.