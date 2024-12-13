The Transformation Of Kai Trump From 0 To 17

Out of Donald Trump's 10 grandchildren, his eldest, Kai Madison Trump, has been making the most headlines. The first child of Donald Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump, Kai (who turned 17 in May 2024), has gotten folks talking for a whole slew of reasons. Whether it's how much she looks like her aunt Ivanka, her stunning height transformation (she's 5-foot-9!), or her ridiculously lavish life, Kai can't seem to stay out of the headlines.

Her incredible sportsmanship has also piqued plenty of interest, as has her special bond with her grandfather. Following Trump's re-election in 2024, Kai lovingly tweeted, "No one works harder or cares more about the American people." She also has her grandpa to thank for much of her newfound fame, as she really exploded into the public arena following her 2024 Republican National Convention speech. That appearance garnered her plenty of love from MAGA supporters and made her something of a crush-worthy influencer. Asked how he feels about all the attention Kai has been getting from boys, Don Jr. quipped on Fox News (via the New York Post), "Get away, you little bastards, and stay away!" Like it or not, though, his little girl is all grown up. Here's your look inside the transformation of Kai Trump.