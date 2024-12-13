The Transformation Of Kai Trump From 0 To 17
Out of Donald Trump's 10 grandchildren, his eldest, Kai Madison Trump, has been making the most headlines. The first child of Donald Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump, Kai (who turned 17 in May 2024), has gotten folks talking for a whole slew of reasons. Whether it's how much she looks like her aunt Ivanka, her stunning height transformation (she's 5-foot-9!), or her ridiculously lavish life, Kai can't seem to stay out of the headlines.
Her incredible sportsmanship has also piqued plenty of interest, as has her special bond with her grandfather. Following Trump's re-election in 2024, Kai lovingly tweeted, "No one works harder or cares more about the American people." She also has her grandpa to thank for much of her newfound fame, as she really exploded into the public arena following her 2024 Republican National Convention speech. That appearance garnered her plenty of love from MAGA supporters and made her something of a crush-worthy influencer. Asked how he feels about all the attention Kai has been getting from boys, Don Jr. quipped on Fox News (via the New York Post), "Get away, you little bastards, and stay away!" Like it or not, though, his little girl is all grown up. Here's your look inside the transformation of Kai Trump.
Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump named their first daughter after a Danish relative
Donald Jr. and Vanessa Trump first met at a 2003 fashion show in New York City. As Vanessa would later tell The New York Times, it was actually Donald Trump who approached her and introduced himself, then his son. Just a few weeks later, she again bumped into Don Jr. (on his own this time) at a birthday party, and they soon started dating. Not wasting any time, the couple got engaged the following year and tied the knot at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in 2005.
Jump to May 2007, the pair became first-time parents, welcoming daughter Kai Madison Trump. Their baby girl actually took them by surprise, arriving three weeks early, but they were prepared. Indeed, despite not knowing the sex of the baby in advance, they had their name picked out and ready to go. As Don Jr. told People, Kai's moniker was a tribute to Vanessa's grandfather, Kai Peter Anthon Nielsen. "It's Danish," Don Jr. explained. "He's a Danish [jazz] musician and we wanted to keep it as a family name." As for Kai's middle name, that was a bit less sentimental. "Madison is just a name we liked," the new dad told the New York Post.
Kai Trump is the eldest of five children
Following Kai Trump's 2007 birth, Donald Jr. and Vanessa Trump continued to grow their family, making Kai a big sister four times over as they welcomed Donald John Trump III in 2009, Tristan Milos in 2011, Spencer Frederick in 2012, and Chloe Sophia in 2014.
Speaking with Us Weekly in 2012, just before Spencer's arrival, Don Jr. revealed how his eldest kids had totally embraced their duties. "Kai and Donnie are so excited," he shared. "They're so involved with Tristan and love helping me feed and change him, so they're looking forward to having another baby around!" However, Kai's tightest bond might just be with her baby sister. In June 2024, Vanessa posted a sweet video of the girls golfing together and gushed, "My two golf superstars."
Sadly, Don Jr. and Vanessa called it quits in 2018 after 12 years of marriage. Kai was just 10 at the time, but both of her parents have worked hard to prevent any drama and co-parent amicably. As Vanessa proclaims in her X bio, "My children are my life!" Similarly, Don Jr.'s relationship with Kai and all of her siblings is equally strong. Indeed, Don Jr. and Vanessa's 2024 RNC behavior confirmed that Vanessa's support for the Trumps has never wavered, and the exes remain focused on what matters most: their kids.
She moved to Florida for high school -- and golf
It's an understatement to say that Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter is obsessed with golf. Even her Instagram handle is @KaiTrumpGolfer. While Kai Trump grew up in New Jersey, she moved to Florida when she was 13 and enrolled at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach. The private school where tuition for the 2024-2025 school year ran up to $37,200 is home to a great golf program, and a number of legendary golfers have chosen it for their children. Just a few notable students include Greg Norman Jr. and Tiger Woods' son, Charlie.
According to NCSA Sports, Kai actually began playing around the age of four and, as she enthused in her bio, "Golf has always been a huge part of my life and is my biggest passion." Not surprisingly, she excelled as part of The Benjamin School's varsity team and even served as team captain. As head coach Janet Coles told USA Today in 2024, Kai's commitment to the game is unwavering. Not even the political whirlwind surrounding her grandfather's bid for re-election could keep her away. "[I have] tremendous admiration for how she's been able to manage the interference," said Coles. "Stayed positive, came to every practice, she definitely contributed and continues to with all this other stuff going on." Indeed, she and the team won the 2024 Class 1A Girls District Championship that October.
Has Kai become the best golfer in the Trump family?
Donald Trump is a fixture on the golf course, but his eldest grandchild has sure been giving him a run for his money. Indeed, Kai Trump's performance on the green is impressive. According to MailOnline, 16-year-old Kai's longest drive was a whopping 275 yards. To put that into perspective, only 14 pro players in the LPGA exceeded that distance in 2023. It's no real wonder then that she was already being sponsored by Callaway Next and had a slew of trophies to her name.
In 2022, for example, Kai won the Women's Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach, then again in 2024. "I shot even both days and won both matches," she enthused on Instagram. "Very proud of my game and where it's heading." Dad Don Jr. was equally thrilled and also praised his 17-year-old on Instagram, gushing, "She works so hard at her game and in school and is an absolute rock star."
He wasn't kidding, as Kai has posted videos of herself hitting the range at night, before school, and any other time she can. However, her commitment to the sport is nothing new. In 2017, when Kai was just 10, Town & Country asked Don Jr. who the best golfer in the family was, and he wasted no time proclaiming, "It's my daughter."
She plans to pursue golf professionally at university
When it came time for Kai Trump to decide where she wanted to go to college, her choice was (not surprisingly) based on the golf opportunities her future school would allow her. In August 2024, Kai took to Instagram to announce that she had made a verbal commitment to attend the University of Miami in 2025, where she'd join the Miami Hurricanes women's golf team. In addition to winning the National Championship five times, the Hurricanes have spawned some impressive pro golfers, including LPGA alum Penny Hammel and current LPGA player Nataliya Guseva.
While making the announcement, Kai made sure to thank her family, friends, and coaches for their support, but she also took time to shout out one specific supporter: Donald Trump. "I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," she told followers, adding, "I am super excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami."
Kai Trump made her political debut at 17
In July 2024, Kai Trump went viral when she made her political debut at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The 17-year-old was introduced to the stage by proud papa Don Jr., who told the crowd it had actually been his daughter's idea to speak at the event. Despite it being her first time delivering a speech, Kai received raucous applause as she brought out the softer side of grandpa Donald. "He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking," she began. "He always wants to know how we're doing in school." The teen went on to share how her grandfather always makes time to check in on her and how he's always pushed her to be the best possible version of herself. She also applauded him for not backing down in the face of haters.
And because they both love golf so much, Kai also had to share some anecdotes from their time on the green. In addition to revealing that Trump regularly calls to ask about her game and tell her about his, she also spoke about playing with her grandfather. "If I'm not on his team, he'll try to get inside of my head," Kai revealed, noting that she doesn't let him faze her. "I have to remind him I'm a Trump, too," she quipped.
She went viral while supporting her grandfather
Kai Trump's debut at the Republican National Convention made her an overnight sensation. Soon after, 17-year-old Kai's online presence skyrocketed as she made her TikTok debut with a clip of her speech, which amassed over 4 million views. Since then, her following has grown to an impressive 1.3 million as of November 2024, as fans continued to tune in for a glimpse into Kai's everyday life. The teen has been documenting all aspects of her reality, from sharing her morning routine to giving constant updates on her golf game and even taking part in various TikTok trends, like GRWM videos. However, some of her most popular content includes her grandfather. One particular clip of her playing golf with Donald Trump amassed over 19 million views, while another had just over 20 million views.
The two clearly share a special bond, even if Kai does occasionally poke fun at her grandfather. In November 2024, the teen went viral yet again, this time for re-enacting Trump's infamous "YMCA" dances. "Learned these moves from the best," she captioned the clip on TikTok, which garnered over 5 million views and plenty of supportive comments, like "You're such a cutie pie Kai!!"