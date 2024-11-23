We Can't Get Over How Much Kai Trump Looks Like Her Aunt Ivanka

Boasting huge followings on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, Kai Trump is quickly becoming the influencer darling of the conservative party. Now that she's teamed up with the AKA Collective media agency, Kai's power in the MAGA camp will likely only continue to grow. This is great news for president-elect Donald Trump, as Kai often brings out the softer side in Trump, something that could help make his image more appealing to a larger demographic. "This carefully curated public image points to a likely intentional effort to use her influence to bolster Trump's brand," Krysten Stein, assistant professor of communication at the University of Cincinnati told The Telegraph.

Not only does Kai make her grandfather seem a bit more human, she also helps cast a de-fanged version of the ultra-conservative world she lives in. Co-founder of People First, Ryan Davis, told The Telegraph, "Kai offers a softer intro into MAGA world, and it makes sense to put her out there... I think she's a vastly more appealing messenger than Don Jr."

For now, it seems Kai is happy to keep her political goals online. She's scheduled to attend the University of Miami in 2026, where she'll bring her prestigious golf game to the Miami Hurricanes. Maybe by then, Ivanka will be ready to dive back into the political spotlight.