Signs Trump's Relationship With His Daughter Ivanka Has Soured

When Donald Trump announced his presidential run for the 2024 election, there were signs that his family felt differently about it than he did. The bid also happened to overlap with several ongoing legal battles swirling around Trump and his extended family, which is possibly what gave at least one family member pause about supporting him on the campaign trail. Trump's purported favored daughter, Ivanka Trump, has been putting some distance between herself and her father for the past few years now.

Speculation has been swirling as to why Ivanka announced that she wouldn't be joining her father on his 2024 campaign. For a while now, she has kept quiet as to her reasons, which means everyone is on the hunt for signs the relationship between Donald and his oldest daughter has soured. From a shady Father's Day post to Donald's silence on Ivanka's birthday, it seems things are not going well for the father-daughter duo. We've gathered more indications that Ivanka and Donald are fighting.