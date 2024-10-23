Ivanka Trump Puts Her Killer Abs On Full Display In Skin-Tight Workout Set

Ivanka Trump is making America sexy again — or at least just herself. The former first daughter, who has stepped back from politics and stayed largely out of Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, is now all about sculpting her body and showing it off. Trading political strategy for gym gains, Ivanka has been focusing on her physique, and her fans are more than here for it — especially her killer abs.

While she's always had a figure people envy, Ivanka typically keeps quiet about her fitness routine. But this time, she took to Instagram to reveal her gym secrets, dishing that she has since ditched the yoga and Pilates she once relied on and has shifted her focus to lifting heavy weights and resistance training — and she's doing it in a figure-hugging athleisure set, naturally. "It has been transformative in helping me build muscle and shift my body composition in ways I hadn't imagined," she wrote, noting that exercises like squats and deadlifts helped her gain more strength and enhanced her athleticism. But she hasn't abandoned her favorite activities entirely. She says she still fits in a weekly yoga session and loves outdoor sports like surfing, paddle tennis, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with her kids and friends. For cardio, she sneaks in high-intensity interval training to keep her heart rate up. "This balanced approach has infused new energy into my fitness routine and yielded great results," she added.

Predictably, her fans couldn't help but swoon over her dedication and all-year-round bikini bod. The comments section? Filled to the brim with admiration, with people clamoring for more of her workout secrets.