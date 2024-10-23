Ivanka Trump Puts Her Killer Abs On Full Display In Skin-Tight Workout Set
Ivanka Trump is making America sexy again — or at least just herself. The former first daughter, who has stepped back from politics and stayed largely out of Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, is now all about sculpting her body and showing it off. Trading political strategy for gym gains, Ivanka has been focusing on her physique, and her fans are more than here for it — especially her killer abs.
While she's always had a figure people envy, Ivanka typically keeps quiet about her fitness routine. But this time, she took to Instagram to reveal her gym secrets, dishing that she has since ditched the yoga and Pilates she once relied on and has shifted her focus to lifting heavy weights and resistance training — and she's doing it in a figure-hugging athleisure set, naturally. "It has been transformative in helping me build muscle and shift my body composition in ways I hadn't imagined," she wrote, noting that exercises like squats and deadlifts helped her gain more strength and enhanced her athleticism. But she hasn't abandoned her favorite activities entirely. She says she still fits in a weekly yoga session and loves outdoor sports like surfing, paddle tennis, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with her kids and friends. For cardio, she sneaks in high-intensity interval training to keep her heart rate up. "This balanced approach has infused new energy into my fitness routine and yielded great results," she added.
Predictably, her fans couldn't help but swoon over her dedication and all-year-round bikini bod. The comments section? Filled to the brim with admiration, with people clamoring for more of her workout secrets.
Ivanka has become a fitspiration to many fans
Ivanka Trump's fan club came out in full force, flooding her Instagram comments with plenty of praise, with many gushing over how much she inspires them fitness-wise. "Ivanka is in terms of soul and morality, face, body, in my opinion, I have never met anyone who has it all at once, but you have all these at once, Ivanka, and I honestly am always happy to see you," one fan wrote. "Love seeing more of your lifestyle and what helps you optimize Ivanka! Your strength and dedication to your wellbeing is so inspiring!" said another. Clearly, her followers are ready to crown her the queen of fitness.
And Ivanka was more than happy to indulge them. In her post, she didn't just flaunt her routine and flex her muscles — she offered some valuable advice, too. Despite being hailed as a fitness icon, she kept it real, reminding her fans that everyone's fitness journey is unique. What works for her might not work for others, and yes, she has a little help. Ivanka revealed that she trains around four times a week, with two solo sessions and two with her trainers. "This is all highly personal in that what works is what you will actually do consistently," she said. "Here's to pushing boundaries and embracing new challenges together!"
She has always been serious about fitness
Ivanka Trump isn't one to skip leg day — after all, those short, daring dresses and toned legs she sometimes shows off don't just happen by accident. She's all in on her fitness, except maybe during her pregnancies when she gave herself a little leeway. Speaking with Eat This, Not That, Ivanka admitted she "ate like a teenager" while pregnant, indulging in pizza and pasta without a second thought. But when she's not eating for two, she's a lot more focused, steering clear of trendy diets like juice cleanses (though she confessed she had given it a whirl once).
Ivanka has made a habit out of packing in protein and cutting back on carbs, a strategy she's stuck with for years. As for breakfast, she keeps it simple to avoid decision fatigue, alternating between oats and Greek yogurt. And when it comes to working out, she's up before the kids to squeeze it all in. But, as she told People, she doesn't do it just to stay fit; she does it for her mental health as well. "For me, at the end of the day, exercise is more about how I physically feel and it's giving me clarity of mind and diet has more of a direct impact on my actual weight," she said. "So I'm being not perfect but definitely more cognizant than I normally am about the foods that I'm consuming."