Ivanka Trump's Killer Legs In Nearly See-Through Pajama Set Are Causing A Stir
While she was admiring the ocean, Ivanka Trump's killer legs caused quite a commotion — and she didn't even need to accentuate them with stilettos and a miniskirt. As you may remember, Ivanka ditched the drama of the political arena when her dad decided to launch another presidential bid, and the former first daughter has been living her best life while Donald Trump spends his days trying to convince Americans that people really aren't leaving his rallies.
Instead of fielding questions about why her father seems to think a real-world version of The Purge is an excellent idea or helping him peddle overpriced watches, Ivanka seems to be making the argument for why she should appear in an ad for coffee or gossamer jammies.
In honor of National Coffee Day, Ivanka shared an Instagram photo demonstrating what the best part of waking up is when you're ridiculously wealthy: what is presumably the finest gourmet coffee in your cup and a stunning ocean view. Ivanka was watching the waves roll in while wearing a sea foam-green pajama set. Her flimsy shorts were almost see-through and showcased her legs to their best advantage. "In my next lifetime I want legs like yours!!!!" one of her followers gushed. "Gorgeous, the view isn't bad either," quipped another. Some admirers also begged Ivanka to drop her leg day routine, and it turns out that she gets a lot of help.
Ivanka Trump has a 'luxury personal trainer'
If you want to look like Ivanka Trump does while she's relaxing in her pajamas and enjoying a cuppa, it helps to have Ivana Trump's genetics and the financial means to afford a "luxury personal trainer." This is how fitness expert Sandy Brockman describes herself on Instagram.
Brockman is the woman who helps Ivanka confidently rock those super-short dresses that always cause such a stir on social media. The trainer has shared an Instagram video of Ivanka doing squats with some of the widest 10-pound weights you'll ever see. She also told the Daily Mail that her client's fitness routine isn't as complicated as you'd think it would be, considering that she hired someone to help her with it. "The movements are always the same. They're deadlifts, back squats, hinges, presses and pull ups," said Brockman. She revealed that Ivanka lifts different amounts of weight during each of her hour-long workout sessions to mix things up and hits the gym four days a week.
Ivanka has also discovered that waves don't just make a pretty backdrop for a social media photo — she can get quite a workout from them as well. In an August 2024 Instagram video, she can be seen showing off her surfing skills at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch. The workouts that Brockman has her doing have likely helped Ivanka improve her ride by strengthening those popular stems. The women of MAGA-world who also love flaunting their legs, Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, might want to take notes from Donald's OG spokesmodel.