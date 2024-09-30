Ivanka Trump's Killer Legs In Nearly See-Through Pajama Set Are Causing A Stir

While she was admiring the ocean, Ivanka Trump's killer legs caused quite a commotion — and she didn't even need to accentuate them with stilettos and a miniskirt. As you may remember, Ivanka ditched the drama of the political arena when her dad decided to launch another presidential bid, and the former first daughter has been living her best life while Donald Trump spends his days trying to convince Americans that people really aren't leaving his rallies.

Instead of fielding questions about why her father seems to think a real-world version of The Purge is an excellent idea or helping him peddle overpriced watches, Ivanka seems to be making the argument for why she should appear in an ad for coffee or gossamer jammies.

In honor of National Coffee Day, Ivanka shared an Instagram photo demonstrating what the best part of waking up is when you're ridiculously wealthy: what is presumably the finest gourmet coffee in your cup and a stunning ocean view. Ivanka was watching the waves roll in while wearing a sea foam-green pajama set. Her flimsy shorts were almost see-through and showcased her legs to their best advantage. "In my next lifetime I want legs like yours!!!!" one of her followers gushed. "Gorgeous, the view isn't bad either," quipped another. Some admirers also begged Ivanka to drop her leg day routine, and it turns out that she gets a lot of help.