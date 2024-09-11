Lara Trump's Killer Legs Stomp On Kimberly Guilfoyle's Spotlight At 2024 Debate
Donald Trump Jr.'s future bride just can't catch a break. Ahead of the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Kimberly Guilfoyle had to implore the audience to clap for her at an event in Florida. She then got majorly upstaged by another MAGA WAG: her future sister-in-law, Lara Trump.
Guilfoyle spent debate night on X, formerly known as Twitter, trying to throw Donald a lifeline as Harris continued baiting and battering him. It was Lara who was deployed to the spin room in the Pennsylvania Convention Center ahead of the main event. During her Fox News glory days, Guilfoyle got to feel valued not just for her viewpoints but for her fabulous pins, as the women who worked for the network were expected to show their legs off on camera. Lara seemed to take some style cues from Guilfoyle, rocking a red sheath dress that hit right above the knee when she sat down. (Guilfoyle rocked a similar frock at the RNC.) Lara is a fitness fanatic, and her nude stilettos accentuated her toned calves.
However, when Lara appeared on NBC News ahead of the debate, it wasn't her looks she wanted viewers to focus on, but her father-in-law's.
Lara Trump's comments about Donald Trump grossed some viewers out
The general consensus seems to be that Lara Trump can't sing songs, but no one sings Donald Trump's praises more enthusiastically and often than she does. While interviewing Lara for NBC News, "Today" host Savannah Guthrie brought up Donald's bragging that he's more attractive than Kamala Harris. "Well, Donald Trump is very good-looking. He will be the first to tell you that," said Lara. However, some debate viewers didn't think that the Republican presidential hopeful looked so hot during the debate — there were numerous comments on social media about Donald's weird-looking eyes.
Users on X also had plenty of thoughts about Lara's remarks on Donald's appearance. "I almost threw up watching Lara Trump say that Trump was 'very good looking,'" one person wrote. "Eww, creepy and weird that is his daughter-in-law," read another reaction. "I already knew Lara Trump was delusional from her foray into 'music' but Jesus Christ!!!!!" exclaimed a third commenter.
Donald's lucky that Lara is so forgiving because if she weren't, perhaps she would have been singing a different tune. According to former Trump family lawyer Michael Cohen, Donald and Lara didn't have a great relationship once upon a time. On the "Political Beatdown" podcast, Cohen said, "Not only did Donald make fun of [Lara's] looks, but so, of course, did Don and Ivanka." At least, now Lara is one rung above Kimberly Guilfoyle on the family hierarchy.