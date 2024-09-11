Lara Trump's Killer Legs Stomp On Kimberly Guilfoyle's Spotlight At 2024 Debate

Donald Trump Jr.'s future bride just can't catch a break. Ahead of the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Kimberly Guilfoyle had to implore the audience to clap for her at an event in Florida. She then got majorly upstaged by another MAGA WAG: her future sister-in-law, Lara Trump.

Guilfoyle spent debate night on X, formerly known as Twitter, trying to throw Donald a lifeline as Harris continued baiting and battering him. It was Lara who was deployed to the spin room in the Pennsylvania Convention Center ahead of the main event. During her Fox News glory days, Guilfoyle got to feel valued not just for her viewpoints but for her fabulous pins, as the women who worked for the network were expected to show their legs off on camera. Lara seemed to take some style cues from Guilfoyle, rocking a red sheath dress that hit right above the knee when she sat down. (Guilfoyle rocked a similar frock at the RNC.) Lara is a fitness fanatic, and her nude stilettos accentuated her toned calves.

However, when Lara appeared on NBC News ahead of the debate, it wasn't her looks she wanted viewers to focus on, but her father-in-law's.