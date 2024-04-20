Lara Trump's Fitness Transformation Gets A Lot Of Attention

Lara Trump has undergone a "yuge!" transformation from a culinary school student who once had a side gig as a personal trainer to one of the Republican Party's most influential members. But one thing that hasn't changed about Lara is her obsession with fitness.

Lara often discusses her favorite workouts on her podcast, "The Right View." During one episode, she said she'd love to someday compete in the incredibly difficult Ironman triathlon in Kona, Hawaii. The race consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run. Lara has been too busy orchestrating her controversial RNC takeover to train for a competition of that scale. However, perhaps she'll find some time to at least play golf now that she's done her father-in-law, Donald Trump, proud by becoming the co-chair of the Republican National Committee. Lara believes her golf game could almost be LPGA-worthy with a little practice, but she told her podcast listeners that Donald has never invited her to play a round with him. It also seems doubtful that he'd accept an invitation from Lara to play one of her favorite sports: beach volleyball. "You can get a tan because you're in a bathing suit, which I'm all about. I know I should be too old to be getting sun, but I still like it," she said on "The Right View." Age also hasn't stopped Lara from getting on the back of a horse, running a half-marathon, and trying an entirely new sport.