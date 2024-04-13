Lara Trump's Transformation Is A Sight To See

Lara Trump has so fully assimilated into her husband's family that it's hard to believe she wasn't born with her famous surname. But when she first met Eric Trump, she had no idea she'd someday become a cog in Donald Trump's political machine. "I certainly never thought that I'd end up with the last name Trump," she said in her 2020 RNC speech. The same year she delivered that speech, she told USA Today she had cared little about politics before the 2016 presidential race.

Now Lara isn't just a Trump; she's daydreaming about running for office alongside her father-in-law. Lara hosts a podcast called "The Right View" and regularly answers questions from fans in a sinister-sounding segment called "Wanted for Questioning." In response to a listener who asked if she would be Donald's running mate, her answer was an unequivocal yes. "Just imagine the hysteria: Trump-Trump," she said. "Two Trumps running together. Oh my god, the liberal heads across the country would simultaneously explode!" Instead, Lara accepted a different role, albeit just as important: working to help her father-in-law achieve his political ambitions. Along the way, she's undergone quite the transformation from a Carolina girl who once harbored nonpolitical dreams to a major political power player.