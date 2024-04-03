Weird Things About Eric And Lara Trump's Marriage Everyone Ignores

Lara Trump used to work in television for a living, which made her a useful mouthpiece for her father-in-law. Her involvement in Donald Trump's campaign also led to one of the strangest chapters in her marriage to Eric Trump.

Donald didn't immediately realize that Lara's background as an "Inside Edition" producer made her a valuable asset. However, at some point during his first presidential campaign, she caught his attention by being on television. "I remember him calling me and saying, 'Wow, I had no idea that you could do that,'" Lara recalled to USA Today.

As a campaign adviser, Lara was one of Donald's staunchest defenders. She impressed him so much that he endorsed her for the position of RNC co-chair. Lara's subsequent RNC takeover was controversial because she vowed to funnel most of the committee's funds to her father-in-law. However, Jimmy Fallon found her hiring surprising for a different reason: He suggested that Trump had overlooked his own son when choosing who to endorse for the job. "That had to be an awkward phone call," said "The Tonight Show" host. "It's like, 'Eric, I need a smart family member for this job. Put your wife on the phone.'" But "Late Night with Seth Meyers" host Seth Meyers joked that Donald gave Eric a consultation job: "ambassador to wherever's farthest." This is a Trump couple we're talking about, so you know that Lara doing some ethically questionable work for Eric's dad isn't their only marital oddity.