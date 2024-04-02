The Scandal That Ruined Paula Deen's Food Network Career

There once was a time when Paula Deen sat pretty on her throne atop the culinary world. Dubbed the Queen of Southern Cooking, Deen used to be the Food Network's darling. She went from a humble sandwich peddler in Georgia to one of the country's highest-paid celebrity chefs. In 2012, Forbes crowned her as the fourth highest-earning celebrity chef, having raked in $17 million in revenue, with a huge chunk of her earnings coming from her slate of TV shows. But just a year later, Deen's food and media empire came crashing down, with many brands choosing to distance themselves from the suddenly disgraced celebrity chef.

Deen has quite an impressive rags-to-riches story. Following her divorce, with a mere $200 to her name, she, alongside her sons Jamie and Bobby, began preparing and selling packaged lunches to businesses and residences throughout Savannah. The Deens eventually caught the Food Network's attention, leading to a lucrative deal. Surrounded by culinary giants like Emeril Lagasse and Wolfgang Puck, Deen was lauded for her relatability and unsophisticated cooking. "I think the feeling is people are looking for that comfort, that feeling of being safe and having the food they grew up with," she told The Los Angeles Times. "Not fancy food, but food that makes you feel good."

Deen became a beloved national figure, but by 2013, she had become somewhat of a pariah. Accusations of racism led to her ultimate dethronement — and to this day, she has yet to reclaim her former glory.