Lara Trump's Cringey Music Video Gets Brutally Called Out (Cover Your Ears!)

When Lara Trump became co-chair of the RNC, it surprised absolutely no one that she pledged to use all of the committee's financial resources to help Donald Trump get back in the White House. But what nobody could have predicted was that Lara would find time to pursue a singing career when she wasn't busy trying to convince Republican voters to open up their wallets for her father-in-law. Surprisingly, her latest musical effort is titled "Hero" but isn't about the man who she has to thank for her political career.

Lara enlisted the support of a real singer named Madeline Jaymes for her ode to firefighters. Auto-Tune also did a ton of heavy lifting, but couldn't completely remove the nasally quality of Lara's vocals. While she and Jaymes share co-songwriting credits on the track, some of the lyrics are somewhat nonsensical and seem like they were AI-generated. An example: "No, this can't be for likes. With your heart, they can make gold. Even if yours is compromised we're both trapped under these rubble skies." Taylor Swift these two are not, although MTN discovered that Jaymes is a fan of the "Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" singer. When Swift criticized Donald in a letter to Senator Lamar Alexander and shared it online in 2019, Jaymes retweeted it.

But Jaymes was willing to team up with Lara in the Trump campaign's time of need — with so many musicians slamming Donald for using their songs, he needs something he can play at his rallies.