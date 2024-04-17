Lara Trump's Attempt At A Singing Career Has The Internet Up In Arms

As a politician and former Fox News host, Lara Trump is used to causing controversy. Still, her attempt at a singing career really set the cat amongst the pigeons. Eric Trump's wife released her first track in 2023: a cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' late '80s hit, "I Won't Back Down." It immediately sparked outrage. Per Newsweek, many believed Lara picked the song specifically because the late singer's family sent Donald Trump a cease and desist letter after he played the song at a 2020 re-election campaign rally.

However, you don't need permission to cover a song: you apply for a compulsory mechanical license, and the artist has no say. Not surprisingly, some accused Lara of making a low move by picking that specific track to musically murder. "Is this a cheap move by Lara Trump? Tom Petty's family has asked Trump to stop playing 'I Won't Back Down' and other Tom Petty music at Trump rallies," political journalist Ed Krassenstein asked on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lara was undeterred, and her country and western-style cover debuted at number 10 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart. She undoubtedly hopes to continue her hit streak with her first original music track, "Anything Is Possible." Lara announced the song's release in a March 28 post on X, and the internet is up in arms. "Playing this song near ballot locations could be considered voter suppression," an X user charged. "Just because you can doesn't mean you should," another wrote.