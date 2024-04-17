Lara Trump's Attempt At A Singing Career Has The Internet Up In Arms
As a politician and former Fox News host, Lara Trump is used to causing controversy. Still, her attempt at a singing career really set the cat amongst the pigeons. Eric Trump's wife released her first track in 2023: a cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' late '80s hit, "I Won't Back Down." It immediately sparked outrage. Per Newsweek, many believed Lara picked the song specifically because the late singer's family sent Donald Trump a cease and desist letter after he played the song at a 2020 re-election campaign rally.
However, you don't need permission to cover a song: you apply for a compulsory mechanical license, and the artist has no say. Not surprisingly, some accused Lara of making a low move by picking that specific track to musically murder. "Is this a cheap move by Lara Trump? Tom Petty's family has asked Trump to stop playing 'I Won't Back Down' and other Tom Petty music at Trump rallies," political journalist Ed Krassenstein asked on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Lara was undeterred, and her country and western-style cover debuted at number 10 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart. She undoubtedly hopes to continue her hit streak with her first original music track, "Anything Is Possible." Lara announced the song's release in a March 28 post on X, and the internet is up in arms. "Playing this song near ballot locations could be considered voter suppression," an X user charged. "Just because you can doesn't mean you should," another wrote.
The liberal clap back
After Lara Trump made an abrupt exit from Fox News, some wondered if she would take a step back from the spotlight. Far from it, though. Donald Trump's daughter-in-law jumped straight into the musical arena; by the looks of it, she's there to stay. "A little something I had fun with over the winter (and a few more too that I'll save for a future date, special for my YUGE fans in the liberal media," she wrote in a trolling X post, along with a clip of the song.
An AI-generated diss track by the DNC War Room, "Party's Fallin' Down," quickly surfaced. "Oh Lara, Lara, what have you done? The party's fallin' down; it's no longer fun. Oh Lara, Lara, can't you see. The leadership's sinking Trump's GOP," the chorus lyrics read. "We like our song better @LaraLeaTrump," it captioned a post on X along with a snippet of the track. Lara's detractors were totally there for it. "Sounds way better than her music," one wrote. "Lara's song hurts my ears. I like yours much better," another opined.
However, Lara was not happy. She had a distinct sense of humor failure. "This is where the DNC was putting their focus. On an AI-generated song to somehow mock me, which, as you said, wasn't even funny," she griped on "Hannity." Others begged to differ. "Hey, Lara, you claim the song wasn't funny. Then why are we singing it and laughing?" a commenter wrote on X.
The late-night attack
The Lara Trump bashing bandwagon rolled on into the late-night arena. On October 2, Stephen Colbert tore into the RNC co-chair. "Lara isn't just a bad fundraiser; she's also a terrible musician," he charged (via The Daily Beast). "Obviously, this is just bait to get folks like me to talk about her singing career on TV," Colbert said. "And I refuse... to miss my chance." The comedian admitted that the song's title, "Anything is Possible," resonated with him. "It's true; anything really is possible. For instance, It's possible to have a voice even Auto-Tune can't fix," he joked.
However, Lara inevitably has her supporters. "It is incredibly disheartening to see the DNC release a cringeworthy 'diss track' directed towards a talented and multi-faceted woman," her executive producer, LJ Fino, told Breitbart News on March 30. "To borrow a phrase from the former first lady, when they go low, Lara will go high."
Meanwhile, the world can expect more music from Eric Trump's wife in the future — although not for a while, sadly. "While my immediate focus over the next 8 months will be my new role at the RNC, I look forward to a time when I can jump back into this space ... Unfortunately all my fans in the liberal media will have to wait a little longer," she told Breitbart on March 24.