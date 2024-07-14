Ivanka Trump Spilled The Real Reason She Ditched Politics & It's Not Surprising

Ivanka Trump has caught quite a bit of heat the past few months as she has been missing in action at her famous father's high-profile criminal trial and his second quest for the presidency on the 2024 campaign trail. On July 2, however, Ivanka put a pin in all of the chatter surrounding her notable absence once and for all, finally spilling the real reason she ditched politics. TBH, it's not very surprising.

"It was a decision rooted in me being a parent, really thinking about what they need from me now. Politics is a rough, rough business, and I think it's one that you also can't dabble in. I think you have to either be all in or all out," the businesswoman and mother of three told Lex Fridman, host of the "Lex Fridman Podcast." She added, "I know today the cost they would pay for me being all in emotionally in terms of my absence at such a formative point in their life, and I'm not willing to make them bear that cost." Case in point: all the celebs who are no longer friends with Ivanka following her father's presidency and her time in the White House.