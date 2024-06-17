Celebs Who Are No Longer Friends With Ivanka Trump

Having grown up in the spotlight, Ivanka Trump spent many of her formative years on the A-list. However, playing an active role in her father's political career didn't exactly do her social life any favors. On the contrary, a number of famous faces have distanced themselves from her — and some haven't exactly been quiet about it.

Many may remember that in the years before Donald Trump's presidential campaign and subsequent presidency, Ivanka was pretty revered in fashion circles. As a former model-turned-fashion-designer, she was a big name in the industry, and it seemed even Anna Wintour was pretty enamored. After all, the Vogue editor-in-chief once personally reached out to Ivanka to offer her a position at the fashion mag. She opted not to take the job, but even then, Wintour remained in her corner, and Ivanka became a Met Gala regular.

However, in the years since her dad's political career began, there's been a marked shift in public perception of the former first daughter. For one, Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner were snubbed for the 2021 Met Gala. Wintour has also been pretty vocal in her dislike for Donald's administration, even going so far as encouraging Vogue readers to vote him out. Granted, Wintour didn't name Ivanka herself, but given that she played an active role in her father's presidency, well, we'll just read between the lines.