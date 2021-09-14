Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Caused A Stir Over Their Met Gala Snub

The Met Gala is always one of the biggest nights in an A-List celebrity's social calendar. The annual event brings out the world's biggest stars in some of their most expensive, luxurious, and quite often downright wacky attire, making it one of the most important appearances for anyone who's anyone.

The big event is also a magnet for high society, with former President Donald Trump and his family members, including his wife, Melania Trump, and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, regularly attending the event in their most glamorous of attire. Donald has attended the party for years since the 1980s, when he first started walking the red carpet alongside his first wife, Ivana Trump.

However, that all changed when Donald's political career took off and the event's host, infamous "Vogue" editor Anna Wintour, made it clear that the Trump clan were no longer invited. Back in October 2017, Wintour told "The Late Late Show" host James Corden during the "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment that Donald was the one person she would not be invited back, to which Corden responded, "That's a great answer!" as the audience cheered. It seems like that un-invitation extended to Donald's family too, as the businessman's nearest and dearest haven't appeared at the prestigious event since.

Fast-forward to the 2021 event though, and Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, who used to be regularly by her side for the party, were getting majorly trolled for missing out.