Why Melania Trump Wants Nothing To Do With Donald Trump's Potential Run In 2024

When it comes to Melania Trump, she might be one of the biggest enigmas of the political world, simply because no one knows what she's really thinking or even doing on any given day. Ever since she and former president Donald Trump left the White House, she has been living a very private life — she and their son Barron Trump have rarely been seen in Palm Beach, where the young teen goes to school, according to People. During her husband's last day in office, Melania recorded her farewell address as first lady of the United States and stood by her husband's side during his. However, the moment the couple landed in Palm Beach, Melania, dressed in a bold Gucci caftan, went viral when she refused to stop and pose for cameras and made a beeline for her car without breaking her stride, as detailed in the Daily Mail. It certainly seemed like she was over and out.

But it's Melania's mixed signals that has many people scratching their heads. "I don't feel like a prisoner. I'm enjoying it," she told ABC News in an interview in 2018 when asked about how she feels about her life in the White House. Yet, in the same interview Melania also admitted that she might be one of the most bullied people in the world. So, what are her thoughts about Donald Trump potentially running for president once again in 2024?