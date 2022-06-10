Donald Trump Takes Uncharacteristic Shot At Ivanka Following Her New Testimony

Now that the House Select Committee has begun to share the findings from its investigation into the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump's name is back in the news — and the man himself is not happy with what's been revealed. After the June 9 hearing, Trump was furious, and took to Truth Social to take shots at people who were "attacking" him. The 45th president was especially upset with his former attorney general, Bill Barr.

In the hearing, Chairman Bennie Thompson showed a video interview with Barr. ABC News reported that Barr testified he told the former president that his claim the presidential race was rigged was "bull****." The former attorney general further testified that he "repeatedly told the president in no uncertain terms that I did not see evidence of fraud and — you know, that would have affected the outcome of the election." Barr added that "a year and a half later, I haven't seen anything to change my mind on that."

Trump responded to Barr's testimony by posting on Truth Social: "Bill Barr was a weak and frightened Attorney General who was always being "played" ... The Democrats hit pay dirt with Barr; he was stupid, ridiculously said there was no problem with the Election, & they left him alone." Donald called Barr a "coward" and generally insulted his former AG. The 45th president was so angry about the hearing that he even took an uncharacteristic shot at eldest daughter Ivanka Trump after seeing her testimony.