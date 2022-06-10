Donald Trump Takes Uncharacteristic Shot At Ivanka Following Her New Testimony
Now that the House Select Committee has begun to share the findings from its investigation into the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump's name is back in the news — and the man himself is not happy with what's been revealed. After the June 9 hearing, Trump was furious, and took to Truth Social to take shots at people who were "attacking" him. The 45th president was especially upset with his former attorney general, Bill Barr.
In the hearing, Chairman Bennie Thompson showed a video interview with Barr. ABC News reported that Barr testified he told the former president that his claim the presidential race was rigged was "bull****." The former attorney general further testified that he "repeatedly told the president in no uncertain terms that I did not see evidence of fraud and — you know, that would have affected the outcome of the election." Barr added that "a year and a half later, I haven't seen anything to change my mind on that."
Trump responded to Barr's testimony by posting on Truth Social: "Bill Barr was a weak and frightened Attorney General who was always being "played" ... The Democrats hit pay dirt with Barr; he was stupid, ridiculously said there was no problem with the Election, & they left him alone." Donald called Barr a "coward" and generally insulted his former AG. The 45th president was so angry about the hearing that he even took an uncharacteristic shot at eldest daughter Ivanka Trump after seeing her testimony.
Donald Trump throws shade at Ivanka Trump
Former President Donald Trump slammed Ivanka Trump. The 45th president threw shade at his eldest daughter on his social media platform, Truth Social, on June 10, responding to Ivanka's testimony in a video shown by the January 6 committee. Donald posted: "Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)." Ivanka worked as an "advisor to the president," which is traditionally one of the most important positions in the White House. Her dad saying she had "long since checked out" was a definite diss on his daughter.
In her statement at the June 9 hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney said, "Many of President Trump's White House staff also recognized that the evidence did not support the claims President Trump was making" (via Politico). Cheney explained, "This is the president's daughter, commenting on Bill Barr's statement that the [Justice] Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election." The Wyoming lawmaker showed a video clip of the former president's daughter answering a question from the January 6 committee. She was asked if Barr's statement about the election changed her perspective on the 2020 election. "It affected my perspective," Ivanka responded. "I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accept what he was saying." Ouch.