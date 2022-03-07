Donald Trump Is Reportedly Furious Over His Latest Business Venture

Donald Trump has proven time and time again that he's not one to be silenced, despite the fact that he doesn't have an active Twitter account, per The New York Times. And, while he might not have a social media platform to share this thoughts, his feelings, and his plans for the future, he's still making headlines so much so that a recent poll suggests Trump is gaining more momentum for the 2024 presidential campaign. However, some believe that Trump should be worried about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a potential contender.

With that said, Trump has decided to launch his own social media app called TRUTH Social in the hopes that his voice can still be heard the same way it was during his presidency. He even said in a press release that TRUTH would be "a rival to the liberal media consortium." Trump added, "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced." Unfortunately for Trump, however, it looks like he's not going to want to hear the truth about where this latest business venture of his is heading.