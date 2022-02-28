Donald Trump Gains More Momentum For 2024, According To Recent Poll

As we near the halfway point of Joe Biden's presidency, speculation continues to mount over the 2024 election. According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, Biden has continually seen his approval rating plummet, and it currently sits at an all-time low of 37% (with 55% disapproving). Per the New York Post, it's the combination of this low rating and America's economic troubles that's boosting Republican hopes of regaining control of Congress. While many Americans remain critical of Biden's handling of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, there's hope that a Republican might do a better job in office.

Within this divided environment, former President Donald Trump appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 26 to speak about his plans for 2024. "[Democrats are] going to find out the hard way, starting on November 8, and then again ... [in] November 2024, they will find out like never before," Trump said. "We did it twice and we'll do it again. We're going to be doing it again, a third time," he added, referencing his first two presidential runs. Trump has yet to explicitly state whether or not he would run for president again. Some, like former White House chief of staff Jim Kelly, claim he won't run again, as he doesn't want to be perceived as a "loser" twice should the Democrats prevail. But if Trump does run for reelection, a recent poll suggests he has plenty of support on his side.