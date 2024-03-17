Signs That In-Laws Ivanka Trump And Karlie Kloss Have A Rocky Relationship

When Karlie Kloss married into the Kushner family in 2018, she officially became related to the Trumps. Kloss is in a relationship with Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband and former senior advisor to former President Donald Trump. Kloss' association with the family hasn't come without costs. "It's been hard," Kloss told British Vogue in 2019. "But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."

Kloss, a Democrat who publicly promotes social causes aligned with the left, avoids discussing her relationship with Ivanka, whose political views couldn't be more different than her own. Ivanka, on the other hand, has been more forthcoming. When the former Victoria's Secret model announced her engagement to Joshua, Ivanka made a big deal about the news. "So, so happy for you and Josh!" Ivanka commented on Kloss' Instagram post (via Harper's Bazaar). "I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the happy memories we will create together as a family!"

In 2019, Ivanka celebrated Kloss' debut as the "Project Runway" host. "There's Karlie! It's happening!" Ivanka recorded herself saying in front of the TV. However, as time has passed and her family has become more involved in politics, Ivanka seems to have grown colder toward her sister-in-law. Since 2021, there have been several signs that the two have a rocky relationship.