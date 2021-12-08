What Karlie Kloss Learned After Marrying Into The Kushner Family

Ever since Karlie Kloss married Joshua Kushner, her name has been marred with controversy. Joshua just so happens to be the younger brother of Jared Kushner, wife of Ivanka Trump and a vital member of the Trump administration. Her association with the Trumps has arguably had an adverse effect on her reputation, with some people painting her as having similar views with the infamous family.

The supermodel has previously expressed her frustration about the ripple effects of her marriage to Josh. "It's been hard," Kloss told British Vogue in 2019. "But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."

Kloss also opened the conversation about how she probably wouldn't have met the same criticisms if she was a man. Unfortunately, the fact that she's a woman has made people comfortable to pick her apart. "It's frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship," she told Vogue. "I don't think the same happens in conversations with men." Now, though, the former Victoria's Secret model has learned a thing or two to steer clear of negativity.