Ivanka Trump's Announcement Makes Her Stance On Her Father's Future Crystal Clear

It's no secret that Ivanka Trump and her father, former President Donald Trump, have maintained a close relationship over the years and we've seen it play out in the press. Before he assumed the role of president, Donald happened to be on a competition show titled "The Apprentice," and Ivanka was right there by his side for most of the series' run. According to Bustle, Ivanka began appearing in the series in 2006, serving as an advisor to her father. "It's been a great experience, and we just love doing this as a family as we do also love working together every day," she told WWLP-22News.

According to The Real Deal, Ivanka also had a big gig with her father's company, The Trump Organization, where she served as Executive Vice President of Development and Acquisition. And once her dad was elected president of the United States, Ivanka continued working with him very closely. According to Trump White House, Ivanka served as one of Donald's advisors (as did her husband, Jared Kushner). On the site, they explained that Ivanka's role focused "on the education and economic empowerment of women and their families as well as job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training, and entrepreneurship."

In November, the Washington Post reported that Donald would run for president again in 2024. "This comeback starts right now," he said from his Mar-A-Lago resort. However, Ivanka does not plan to continue working with her dad after his recent announcement.