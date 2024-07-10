5 Times Ivanka Trump Showed Off Her Killer Legs And Caused A Stir

When Ivanka Trump became a senior advisor to Donald Trump during his presidency, she dutifully tweaked her wardrobe for a political setting. This meant that she often kept her legs covered up in office-appropriate pieces such as trousers, pencil skirts, and sturdy sheath dresses. And for special events such as overseas trips, tea-length dresses struck the right balance between modest and sophisticated. But when her father was forced to vacate the Oval Office, the yardage of fabric in Ivanka's closet seemingly decreased. She began making the most of her freedom to dress how she pleases, and her love of making her legs the focal point of her looks soon caught the attention of the internet.

Ivanka doesn't want to be involved with her father's political future — and why would she, now that she can live her best fashion life? She also no longer has her eponymous clothing brand to scratch that sartorial itch, so she has to make the most of every opportunity she gets to use her own model-esque figure to make a style statement. "I always loved fashion as a form of self-expression, as a means to communicate either a truth or an illusion, depending on what kind of mood you were in," she said in a July 2024 appearance on the "Lex Fridman Podcast." Since moving to Florida with her family, Ivanka's skirts have possessed a brevity that might indicate that she's feeling a sense of liberation since starting a new chapter in her life.