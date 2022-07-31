Fans Are Completely Disturbed Over Ivana Trump's Final Resting Place

On July 20, the New York Post reported that Ivana Trump was buried near the first hole at the Trump National Golf Club cemetery in Bedminster, New Jersey, where she was buried six days after her death. According to a source close to the Trumps, Ivana was buried "not too far from the main clubhouse" in a rose gold-hued casket. "They have a private grassy area," the source told the Post. "It's just a very discreet piece of granite engraved with her name."

It is unclear whether Ivana ever directly stated she wanted to be buried at the golf club before she died, though she was known to have been very close to her ex-husband right up until the end, endorsing him in his two campaigns for president and even counseling him during his presidency. In addition, Donald Trump himself has boasted his intention to be buried there since at least 2012.

Building a cemetery at Trump's golf club officially began in 2017, per The Washington Post, near the start of his presidency, when the Trump Organization — at that point run by Trump's sons — announced it would begin construction of the plot, fulfilling goals Donald had for a while. In fact, Trump's attempts to convince local authorities to sanction the construction of a graveyard at the location extends as far back as 2007.