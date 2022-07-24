How Did Ivana Trump Spend Her Final Hours Before Her Death?

Czech-American businesswoman and socialite Ivana Trump was unexpectedly found dead in her Manhattan home on July 14 at the age of 73. Given her status as the first wife of former president Donald Trump — and mother to his three eldest children, all of whom are under investigation by the New York Attorney General's office for potential financial crimes as chief executives of the Trump Organization — as well as her unusual cause of death (falling down a flight of stairs), news of Ivana's death quickly circulated around the globe, sprouting much buzz and numerous conspiracy theories (mostly stemming from her family's alleged criminal activity), which have largely been debunked.

In addition, Trump left behind three children, ten grandchildren, and many other loved ones who were left despondent upon her death. "Mom, we will miss you incredibly," her eldest child, Donald Trump Jr., posted in an Instagram tribute the day after her death. "Thanks for always pushing us hard, not letting us get away with anything, and instilling so many incredible values and personality traits...I love you very much."

Nearly two weeks later, the public continues to learn about previously unknown details surrounding her death, and the final days and hours preceding it. Now, as the news continues to unravel, it has become eminently clear that Ivana Trump's health was in rapid decline, and several of her friends even urged her to visit the doctor before she ended up succumbing to her body's frailty and leaving her loved ones in mourning.