The Wild Theory About Ivana Trump's Death That's Making The Rounds On Social Media

Although Donald Trump has left the presidential office and been banned from making more newsworthy tweets, he's still finding his way into headlines daily. Most notably, eyes have turned back to Donald because of his potential involvement in inciting the January 6 riot in Washington D.C. As CNN recaps, the House select committee has thus far heard from a multitude of witnesses in their efforts to prove Donald's efforts to overturn the election.

The twenty hours of public hearings have been filled with shocking moments. Business Insider reported on the testimony of a former aide, who shared that Donald would throw meals at the wall and flip tablecloths when angry. General William Barr shared that there was no evidence of election fraud, per CNN, and noted that Donald was made aware of this.

Another investigation into the Trump family has been happening simultaneously, and capturing its own headlines. According to CNBC, the New York attorney general's office began scrutinizing the Trump Organization, which may have illegally manipulated real estate markets. The deposition of Donald, as well as that of his children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., was set to happen July 15. However, the death of Trump's ex-wife, Ivana Trump, introduced a hiccup in the trial and some conspiracy theorists are finding it all too convenient.