Ivana Trump's Friend Shares Their Heartbreaking Final Conversation

Zach Erdem was a Turkish immigrant, who could hardly speak English when he first met Ivana Trump in 2003 as a busboy at a New York City restaurant, according to People. Ivana, an immigrant herself, became close with Erdem after he opened his own restaurant in the Hamptons, which she would frequent. In light of her death, Erdem shared the heartbreaking story of their final conversation.

"For the first time, she's like, 'I don't know if I can make it to the Hamptons this summer,'" Erdem recalled her telling him several weeks before her death, per People. "She was very excited to go to Europe. She hadn't gone to Europe for a couple years." He went on to say that her ticket to leave was booked for only a couple days after her death. "Friday, or Saturday or today, she was supposed to go there. But then she was like, 'I want to get back. I'm coming back to see you and I can't wait to see you.'" Of course, Ivana would never end up either taking this trip or seeing Erdem.

Erdem added that Ivana was going to "surprise me," but said she "didn't feel good and she didn't want to get out of the house. She was kind of upset." After she died, Erdem posted an Instagram tribute to her. "Miss you already Ivana," he wrote, alongside several pictures of the two of them, taken at his restaurant, based on the photo's geotag. "RIP."