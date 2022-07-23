How Ivana Trump's Funeral Completely Shaded Hillary Clinton

As Variety's chief television critic, Daniel D'Addario, noted on Twitter, Ivana Trump's family made a big display of her appearance on a 1992 cover of Vanity Fair, which was mounted on a plaque in the middle of her funeral. However, there was a crucial element of the real cover which seems to have been omitted: a corner headline promoting a story about then-First Lady of Arkansas, Hillary Clinton, whose husband Bill Clinton was in the midst of running for president during his first campaign. The promotion read: "Hillary Clinton: Will she get to the White House with Bill or Without Him?" Vanity Fair itself noted that the cover is likely Photoshopped, though the publication note there could have possibly been some subscriber editions which were published the way the cover appeared at the funeral.

As some on Twitter were eager to point out, the Trumps neglected to omit other promotional headlines about other controversial figures on the cover, namely right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh, as well as notoriously corrupt former first lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos. Of course, Donald Trump, who owns the Trump Organization, was a strong ally of Limbaugh, and spearheaded a famously bitter campaign against Hillary in 2016.

Although the former presidential nominee has yet to respond to this story, she did cryptically tweet a picture of herself "on the move" during the 1992 campaign season, releasing the photo only one day after the funeral. Perhaps she was sending a message that her history cannot be ignored.