The Guest At Ivana Trump's Funeral Some Might Be Surprised To See
The family and loved ones of Ivana Trump gathered for the late businesswoman's funeral on July 20. Ivana died suddenly at the age of 73 due to "blunt impact injuries of torso," according to the New York City medical examiner, via Us Weekly. Officials confirmed Ivana's death was accidental and caused by a fall. Zach Erdem, a friend of the late fashion designer, has since revealed to the New York Post, that Ivana's health was failing in the weeks before her passing.
Following her death, Ivana's ex-husband, former president Donald Trump, shared a glowing tribute to the mother of his children. "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, per Fox 11.
To honor her larger-than-life legacy, Ivana's family planned a "glamorous send-off" at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church, People reports. However, there was one guest at the funeral that some might be surprised showed up.
Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife attended the funeral
Mourners gathered to say goodbye to businesswoman and media personality Ivana Trump at her funeral services in New York City. The first wife of Donald Trump, who was born was laid to rest following her sudden passing in her home. Ivana's three children — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump – were among those in attendance and all spoke at the service. Former First Lady Melania and Barron Trump also came to pay their respects. "She was the embodiment of the American dream ... She was a force of nature," Eric Trump said during the service, per The New York Post. The outlet also reports that Ivana's other children also shared sentiments about their mother.
However, some might be shocked to learn that Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, was also in attendance. According to Daily Mail, Vanessa and Donald Jr. were spotted comforting their daughter Chloe. The move was surprising as Vanessa and Donald Jr. reportedly had a messy split. In 2018, sources revealed to Page Six that the former reality star treated Vanessa "like a second-class citizen." Vanessa has since denied those claims.