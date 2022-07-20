The Guest At Ivana Trump's Funeral Some Might Be Surprised To See

The family and loved ones of Ivana Trump gathered for the late businesswoman's funeral on July 20. Ivana died suddenly at the age of 73 due to "blunt impact injuries of torso," according to the New York City medical examiner, via Us Weekly. Officials confirmed Ivana's death was accidental and caused by a fall. Zach Erdem, a friend of the late fashion designer, has since revealed to the New York Post, that Ivana's health was failing in the weeks before her passing.

Following her death, Ivana's ex-husband, former president Donald Trump, shared a glowing tribute to the mother of his children. "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, per Fox 11.

To honor her larger-than-life legacy, Ivana's family planned a "glamorous send-off" at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church, People reports. However, there was one guest at the funeral that some might be surprised showed up.