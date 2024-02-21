Donald Trump's Sneaker Line Has Everyone Delivering The Same Blow

Donald Trump's announcement that he's getting into the sneaker business has everyone thinking about the former president's financial woes. If only he possessed the Midas touch and could turn the gleaming gold lamé uppers of his "Never Surrender" high tops into the real deal.

The frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination showed off his latest merch at Sneaker Con, where his appearance was met with some boos from the crowd of shoe enthusiasts. Trump told them that he'd wanted to release a line of sneakers for over a decade, so he's had plenty of time to dream up a design. What he came up with was a gilded shoe featuring a "T" emblem and a pseudo-American flag. Trump fans had to act fast to get their hands on a pair, as only 1,000 were being sold on the Trump Sneakers website. Those who have already purchased theirs for the low, low price of $399 will also have to wait a while before rocking them with their MAGA snapbacks, as the shoes are not going to ship until July. Oh, and purchasers might not get exactly what they think they paid for, as a disclaimer below the sneakers' pictures on the website reads, "The images shown are for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product."

These details, combined with Trump's current financial issues, have many speculating that he's not just hawking high tops because he's always been a sneakerhead.