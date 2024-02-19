How Donald Trump's Legal Woes Could Impact His Staggering Fortune

Donald Trump is attempting to laugh off his many legal woes, but it's likely the vast financial payouts he's facing aren't so funny. If there's a guaranteed way to hit Trump where it hurts, it's bang smack in the wallet, and right now, his billfold is taking some serious pummeling. It's so severe, in fact, that it could gravely impact that staggering fortune Trump holds so dear.

Trump's cringe-worthy court appearances are not working out too well. Among Trump's trials so far is a civil fraud case over allegedly inflating the value of his properties. The February 16 verdict demands over $350 million in damages and bars him from conducting business in New York for three years. As The Atlantic notes, he was also fined $15,000 for violating a gag order related to that trial. Before that, he was ordered in January fto pay $88.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamation.

In March, Trump is set to face the music in NYC for allegedly paying to hush up his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels. On May 20, Trump is scheduled to answer charges in Florida of willfully retaining national defense documents and obstructing justice. Then there's the Georgia case, which has yet to be assigned a court date. That one covers many charges related to Trump allegedly attempting to fix election results. Finally, he faces charges in Columbia of corruptly obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and conspiracy against rights, per Law Fare. A court date for that one has yet to be set.

So, when all is said and done, how much could Trump's legal woes ultimately cost him?