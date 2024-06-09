Brittany Mahomes Outfits That Just Didn't Work

Brittany Mahomes' WAG wardrobe has featured some inappropriate outfits at times. But even when she's not flashing a lot of flesh or wearing jammies sent to her by one of Taylor Swift's mortal enemies, she has a real problem with picking out duds that are real, well, duds.

Brittany is well aware that she can't inhale without her haters piping up, and they came after her hard when she posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2024. She addressed their critical comments on her Instagram Story, writing, "I'm here to tell you, people will dislike you, people will love you. Don't let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU" (via People). So, who is Brittany? Well, to Patrick Mahomes' undercover Swiftie teammate Harrison Butker, she's probably nothing more than "my teammate's wife." But she's also been deemed a trendsetter — Glamour once praised Mahomes for creating "the mob WAG aesthetic."

However, the reigning queen of the Chiefs Kingdom revealed that she actually gets her fashion inspo from a former royal. Backstage at "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in January 2024, she was quizzed about what she was watching at the time, and it turns out that she was seeing a lot of Meghan Markle. "'Suits.' And it has completely inspired me to change my wardrobe," she said. But in so many of Brittany's outfits, the influence of the show's sophisticated, impeccably tailored ensembles is sorely lacking.