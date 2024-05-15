Chiefs' Harrison Butker Dropped Hint He's An Undercover Swiftie Before Wild Speech

It seems that Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker decided to give Taylor Swift's music a listen after meeting her, but the singer probably would not endorse the way he used one of her lyrics. It's also highly improbable that she'll return the favor by borrowing any of Butker's words from his commencement speech at Kansas' Benedictine College, a private Catholic university.

At one point, Butker invoked Swift by stating, "As my teammate's girlfriend says, 'familiarity breeds contempt.'" He cherry-picked this phrase from Taylor Swift's song "Bejeweled." In the 2022 track, Swift uses the Chaucer expression right after suggesting that she's going to act like she's single when she is not. It was one of the least inflammatory remarks in Butker's speech.

The pro athlete proceeded to tell female college students that they basically wasted four years of their life. "I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," he said. Those lies were that careers can be fulfilling. "I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," he continued before praising his wife for choosing to be a homemaker. It's odd that he quoted a woman whose life is the antithesis of the one he believes women should have — while Swift might sing about being "barefoot in the kitchen," she clearly doesn't want to remain there. Unsurprisingly, Butker's speech attracted the ire of Swifties.