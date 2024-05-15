Chiefs' Harrison Butker Dropped Hint He's An Undercover Swiftie Before Wild Speech
It seems that Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker decided to give Taylor Swift's music a listen after meeting her, but the singer probably would not endorse the way he used one of her lyrics. It's also highly improbable that she'll return the favor by borrowing any of Butker's words from his commencement speech at Kansas' Benedictine College, a private Catholic university.
At one point, Butker invoked Swift by stating, "As my teammate's girlfriend says, 'familiarity breeds contempt.'" He cherry-picked this phrase from Taylor Swift's song "Bejeweled." In the 2022 track, Swift uses the Chaucer expression right after suggesting that she's going to act like she's single when she is not. It was one of the least inflammatory remarks in Butker's speech.
The pro athlete proceeded to tell female college students that they basically wasted four years of their life. "I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," he said. Those lies were that careers can be fulfilling. "I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," he continued before praising his wife for choosing to be a homemaker. It's odd that he quoted a woman whose life is the antithesis of the one he believes women should have — while Swift might sing about being "barefoot in the kitchen," she clearly doesn't want to remain there. Unsurprisingly, Butker's speech attracted the ire of Swifties.
His past comments about Taylor Swift hit different now
In an interview with "EWTN News in Depth," Harrison Butker admitted that he's one of the celebs who is invested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. He got to meet Swift through his teammate and had nothing but praise for her. "She was just so humble and so gracious," he said. He added that he would love to see Kelce marry Swift and have kids with her. After hearing what he said during his commencement speech, some Swifties don't think his sentiment is as sweet as it first seemed. "He thought they should get married because he think[s] premarital sex is a sin. This guy is a piece of work," one fan wrote on the Taylor Swift subreddit. Another added, "And so she can quit being a world-renowned superstar so she can be a breeder for the Lord." Swifties were also furious that Butker belittled the 14-time Grammy winner when he decided that the only achievement he was going to give her credit for was being his "teammate's girlfriend." One fan quipped, "The smallest man who ever kicked."
Butker made many other remarks that Swift likely would not want her name associated with, from railing against Pride Month and abortion access to warning students about "the tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion." Players gonna play, but as diehard Swiftie Flavor Flav tweeted, "Sounds like some players need to stay in their lanes' and shouldn't be giving commencement speeches."