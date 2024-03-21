Travis Kelce's Baby Fever Ignites Speculation About His Future With Taylor Swift

First comes love, then comes a vague podcast declaration? NFL player and professional podcaster Travis Kelce sent tongues wagging all over social media on March 20 with the release of a new episode of the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast. Only fifteen minutes into the bombshell episode, the famous brothers got into a conversation about 7-foot-4-inch NBA player Victor Wembanyama, specifically when it comes to his towering physique. Travis then referred to him as a "lab-grown NBA player." But that's not all. He swiftly sent all "Swelce" stans and fans into a spiral when he casually uttered, "Can't wait 'til I f***ing make one," much to the chagrin of his older bro, Jason. "Don't do this. Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch on to. Please," the now-retired NFL player pleaded, referencing rumors about Swift and Travis's relationship.

As one can imagine, the internet practically went up in flames at the mere mention of Travis procreating — especially since his girlfriend just so happens to be the Taylor Alison Swift. Now, many are speculating about the possibility of the couple growing a little lab diamond of their own and anything else that might be in store for Travis Kelce and Swift's relationship timeline.