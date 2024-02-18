Inappropriate Outfits Brittany Mahomes Has Been Caught Wearing

Brittany Mahomes has turned the sidelines into a one-woman runway, and by repping her team with her style choices, she's won over many Kansas City Chiefs fans. But when she steps out of her comfort zone by rocking outfits that aren't inspired by her hubby's career lobbing balls into the end zone — that's when she's most at risk of winding up on worst-dressed lists.

You could argue that Brittany getting called out for her clothing choices is just "Karma." After all, she's not above doing a little fashion-shaming herself. When her husband — three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes — showed up to a playoff photo shoot for the Chiefs' team captains, he was wearing white Crocs with his suit. Apparently, he somehow didn't make it to the shoot with the more appropriate footwear that his thoughtful wife had packed for him. "I definitely put shoes in there ... come onnnnn," Brittany wrote in response to a behind-the-scenes video on the Chiefs' Instagram account.

It seems doubtful that Brittany would ever forget one of her outfits when packing for game day. Ahead of Kansas City's 2023 Super Bowl victory, she revealed on Instagram that she bought her satin pants and crop-top set before she knew that the team would be competing for the title. She was also pregnant at the time and had no idea if it would fit. Dealing with a disappearing baby bump wasn't an issue for Super Bowl LVIII, but there were a few issues with her outfit choice — and it wasn't the only time.