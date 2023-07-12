Brittany Mahomes' 2023 ESPYs Look Proves She's The Queen Of Worst Dressed

Brittany Mahomes may pride herself in making her football superstar husband Patrick Mahomes look dapper off the field, but when it comes to dressing herself, she's not going to win any fashion Super Bowls. At the 2023 ESPY Awards, Brittany's overall ensemble looked a bit disjointed. Okay, scratch that — it didn't look coordinated at all.

Brittany stepped on the red carpet sporting a black Versace dress with cutout detailing and pocket flaps. The attempt is clearly there, but then she decided to go with a gold chunky lock necklace that stole the attention from the rest of her fit and some silver bracelets and rings that don't really do a good job of complementing the look she was going for. And to be honest, it's hard to tell what her goal here was. Couple that with the fact that her hair was in an updo, prom-style, was she really dressed for an award show? As a fan noted, "Love #BrittanyMahomes but her dress is not as classy as it could be... she could use a little help in that area..." And sadly, we agree!

At least there was still a win for the Mahomes family, just not in the fashion department. Patrick took home the trophies for the Best NFL Player and Best Male Athlete at the awards show. "Man this is crazy. I remember growing up watching the ESPYS and seeing a lot of great athletes win awards, and to be on this stage, winning this award is a tremendous honor," he said on stage (via The Kansas City Star). "It was an incredible season."