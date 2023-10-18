A Look At Ivanka Trump And Kim Kardashian's Unlikely Friendship

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump became unlikely friends after their social agendas aligned. Sure, there are stranger celeb friendship pairings than Ivanka and Kardashian. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are separated by a generational gap and careers that couldn't be more different if they tried. However, their friendship makes more sense, considering the origin. "Snoop and I have a special bond that dates back to when he first appeared on The Martha Stewart Show in 2008," wrote Stewart for Snoop's book "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen." She continued, "Our relationship was born from our connection to food as we whipped up some cognac mashed potatoes and green brownies."

Kardashian and Ivanka also formed a close-knit bond through similar interests. However, their friendship didn't revolve around being rich and beautiful. Instead, they bonded over political issues such as prison reform. In June 2018, Kardashian spoke with Inside Edition after then-President Donald Trump pardoned Alice Marie Johnson — whom Kardashian had been advocating for — and revealed that she first took the story to Ivanka. "I reached out to Ivanka, and I said, 'I know that you have compassion for women like this,'" said Kardashian. "And she immediately got it and connected me with her husband Jared Kushner," who at the time was one of Trump's senior advisers.

Here's more about their friendship.