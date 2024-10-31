Trump's Silence On Supposed 'Favorite' Daughter Ivanka's Birthday Speaks Volumes

Ivanka Trump celebrated her 43rd birthday on October 30. She spent her big day doing what many Xennials do: re-sharing birthday tributes from friends (such as her brother's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and her longtime bestie Kim Kardashian) and family (such as half-sister Tiffany Trump). But one person was suspiciously missing from the collage of happy birthday wishes: her father, Donald Trump. There was no sign of anything from the former president and 2024 Republican Party nominee. (Not even on his Truth Social account, where he tends to be much more active.)

Donald's silence on his daughter's birthday mirrors her absence from her father's campaign throughout his 2024 run. Husband Jared Kushner told The New York Times Ivanka decided not to be a part of her father's latest run for the Oval Office because she'd "made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she's been remarkably consistent." But is it possible that Trump's long-suspected "favorite child" has fallen out of favor for skipping the campaign trail?