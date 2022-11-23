Insider Spells Out Ivanka Trump's True Intention Of Getting Involved In Her Dad's Campaign

When Ivanka Trump decided to publicly dump her dad, she did it as gently as possible. Soon after Donald Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, Ivanka revealed that she would not be hitting the campaign trail with him again. "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," she told Fox News. But after sticking it out from the start of Donald's first presidential campaign to the bitter end of his White House stay, why has the former first daughter forsaken him now?

Well, if you ask Twitter, all you have to do is follow the money — specifically, the $2 billion investment that her husband, Jared Kushner, secured from Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, not long after Donald bid adieu to the presidency. Per The New York Times, the payday was not a good look; it came from the man who ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Like Ivanka, Kushner served as an adviser to Donald during his administration, a role that gave him access to world leaders such as bin Salman.

CREW found that Ivanka and Kushner's outside cash flow also enriched them to the tune of up to $640 million while they worked for the former president, but according to some sources, Ivanka's campaign decision isn't all about the money.