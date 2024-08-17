The Lavish Life Of Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump was born into the lap of luxury. She and her siblings, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, grew up inside Trump Tower, perched atop New York City on the 68th floor. In 2003, a 21-year-old Ivanka offered a tour of her childhood bedroom, which looked just as it had when she was a kid. Between the 90210 stickers and the Mötley Crüe posters, it could have been any regular childhood bedroom — until you turned to see the sweeping views of Central Park.

Mom Ivana Trump (who divorced Donald Trump in 1990) offered an additional glimpse into her kids' childhoods in her 2017 book, "Raising Trump." The memoir had numerous surprise revelations, including the fact that her kids could never have friends over. "The triplex was just too huge and lavish," she wrote, noting how peers would instantly judge the young Trumps. "You could see the intimidation, awe, jealousy, or resentment on their little faces," she recalled. One person who did visit for hours at a time was global pop star Michael Jackson, as he too lived in Trump Tower. "[He] had an open invitation to come to the triplex for play dates whenever he wanted," Ivana shared.

Other everyday events were also different for the young Trumps. Birthdays, for example, were lavish affairs at The Plaza Hotel, and trick-or-treating on Halloween meant being accompanied by security. As Ivana quipped, "My version of helicopter parenting was to bring the kids to work with me in the Trump chopper."