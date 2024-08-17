The Lavish Life Of Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump has grown up in the spotlight and is no stranger to making headlines. From the bizarre behavior she's exhibited since her father left office to her sometimes strange marriage to Jared Kushner, Ivanka has regularly made news. Her many controversial comments (including claiming that being Trump's daughter is the hardest job in the world) have lost her plenty of friends and yet, she's never seemed particularly fazed by the drama. Maybe that's because she has an estimated combined net worth with Kushner of $800 million.
While there's still a lot people don't know about Ivanka – for example, her real name isn't actually Ivanka! – her lavish life has never been a secret. From a young age, the former first daughter had access to anything she wanted, and as she grew up and started her own family, not much changed. Indeed, Donald and Ivana Trump's only daughter has always been happy to splurge on things that make her happy. Whether it's clothes, haircuts, or vacations, money is no object for Ivanka. Here's a look inside the very lavish life of Ivanka Trump.
Her childhood was anything but ordinary
Ivanka Trump was born into the lap of luxury. She and her siblings, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, grew up inside Trump Tower, perched atop New York City on the 68th floor. In 2003, a 21-year-old Ivanka offered a tour of her childhood bedroom, which looked just as it had when she was a kid. Between the 90210 stickers and the Mötley Crüe posters, it could have been any regular childhood bedroom — until you turned to see the sweeping views of Central Park.
Mom Ivana Trump (who divorced Donald Trump in 1990) offered an additional glimpse into her kids' childhoods in her 2017 book, "Raising Trump." The memoir had numerous surprise revelations, including the fact that her kids could never have friends over. "The triplex was just too huge and lavish," she wrote, noting how peers would instantly judge the young Trumps. "You could see the intimidation, awe, jealousy, or resentment on their little faces," she recalled. One person who did visit for hours at a time was global pop star Michael Jackson, as he too lived in Trump Tower. "[He] had an open invitation to come to the triplex for play dates whenever he wanted," Ivana shared.
Other everyday events were also different for the young Trumps. Birthdays, for example, were lavish affairs at The Plaza Hotel, and trick-or-treating on Halloween meant being accompanied by security. As Ivana quipped, "My version of helicopter parenting was to bring the kids to work with me in the Trump chopper."
At 7, she was getting manicures in Paris
Not only was Ivanka Trump's life in New York City lavish, but she was also regularly whisked away to enjoy luxe experiences abroad. As Ivanka told the "Lex Fridman Podcast" in 2024, her late mother, who tragically died in 2022, knew how to enjoy life, whether it was dancing like no one was watching or simply enjoying the world's beauty. "Some of my happiest memories of her are in the ocean, just lying on her back, looking up at the sun and just so in the moment," Ivanka told listeners.
Indeed, Ivana loved to travel and often took her young daughter with her. Speaking with New Beauty in 2015, Ivanka recalled one particularly opulent getaway long before she was even a teen. "My mother took me for my first manicure at age 7 at the Ritz in Paris, prior to attending the couture shows," she recalled. "I remember feeling so grown up and incredibly proud and chic." Now that she's a mother herself, it's something Ivanka is replicating with her own daughter. In 2022, for example, she and an 11-year-old Arabella jetted off to Paris to enjoy the city's biggest sights, from the Eiffel Tower to The Louvre.
Ivanka Trump's Ivy League education
In 2017, shortly after Ivanka Trump was appointed assistant to the president, "CBS This Morning" asked the first daughter which issues she planned to advocate for. "I'm very focused on the role of education," she said. "I'm still my father's daughter." Indeed, Donald Trump often spoke about the importance of schooling during his 2016 presidential campaign, once tweeting, "We need to fix our broken education system!" It's no surprise then that he put a big focus on sending his own kids to some of the best schools in the country.
While Eric Trump attended Georgetown University, Donald Jr. and Ivanka both graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Ivanka received her bachelor's degree in economics in 2004 and looking back at tuition fees for that time, her enrollment at the Ivy League institution cost at least $26,000 each year.
Prior to university, Ivanka's schooling was just as swanky. She started at Manhattan's Chapin School for girls (tuition as of 2024 was a whopping $65,300 per year), then transferred to Choate Rosemary Hall, a boarding school in Connecticut where tuition was $69,370 per year, as of 2024.
She spent over $1 million on her wedding to Jared Kushner
When Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tied the knot in 2009, they spared no expense. The nuptials took place at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey in front of 500 guests, including many A-listers, like Anna Wintour, Russell Crowe, and Barbara Walters. According to Express, the couple actually had to pay to rent the venue, which is believed to have set them back £47,000, or about $60,000. However, that was far from the only big ticket item. The cake itself was a showstopper with baker Sylvia Weinstock gushing to People, "It was 70 inches on the table with about 13 layers." Express valued the grandiose confection at £53,000, or just under $68,000.
Then there was Ivanka's outfit. Her custom Vera Wang gown reportedly cost $50,000, while her jewels exceeded three figures. Her diamond and platinum earrings alone cost $130,000, while her diamond and platinum bracelet was $90,000. Her matching hairpiece added yet another $45,000 to the tally. As for her 5.22-carat diamond engagement ring, that was the biggest splurge of all with a value estimated at just over $500,000. Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77Diamonds.com, told Express, "It is thought to be designed by Ivanka but Jared chose the central diamond."
That time Ivanka Trump got a $1,100 haircut
Ivanka Trump is known for her signature blonde locks, but she was once a punk at heart. In fact, in the '90s, she went through what she called a "Nirvana phase" and dyed her hair blue. Not surprisingly, mom Ivana Trump didn't exactly approve. "She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice'n Easy," Ivanka recalled in her mom's memoir, "Raising Trump." It proved to be a fortuitous choice, as "the color she picked out was actually three shades lighter than my natural color ... and I have never looked back!"
Since then, Ivanka has taken great care to keep her hair looking just right and it seems she's willing to spend whatever it takes for the perfect 'do. In 2017, the Daily Mail spotted her visiting her go-to stylist, Rita Zito, at the Oscar Blandi Salon, where she popped in for a quick trim and color and reportedly paid $1,100. Speaking with the outlet, head colorist Kyle White explained how much effort it actually takes to achieve her client's natural-looking color. "The highlights are woven with a medium size thickness and lifted to a pale baby blonde," the hairdresser revealed. "The highlights are strategically placed in a way that leaves enough darkness at her roots to ensure she won't look washed out, they then progress into solid blonde ends."
Inside Ivanka Trump's lavish wardrobe
Given how much she's willing to spend on a single hair appointment, it should come as no surprise that Ivanka Trump also likes to splurge on her wardrobe. Over the years, she has worn some ridiculously expensive outfits to a wide array of events. In 2018, for example, she attended a state dinner in honor of French president Emmanuel Macron wearing a $12,888 Rodarte dress. A few months later, she donned a $3,700 Oscar de la Renta skirt suit to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Other eye-wateringly pricey ensembles include her $3,395 Partow pantsuit from the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference and the $11,720 Carolina Herrera dress she chose for a 2019 royal banquet at Buckingham Palace.
After her job in the White House came to an end, Ivanka continued to splurge on clothes and accessories. In 2020, she spent a huge amount of money on her look for the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden, close to $10,000. Another headline-making getup was her all-navy outfit for Donald Trump's 2023 fraud case. Ivanka pulled pieces that cost at least $5,000, including a $3,500 Chanel briefcase.
Ivanka and Jared went all in on their move to Miami
After their time working at the White House was up, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner decided to move far, far away from Washington, D.C. Honing in on Miami, Florida, the couple spent around $31.8 million on a vacant plot of land on Indian Creek Island in 2020. Nicknamed "Billionaire's Bunker," the exclusive area has its own police squad and the pair's 1.84-acre purchase reportedly came with 200 feet of private waterfront. As construction began on their home, Ivanka and Jared, along with their three kids, moved into Arte Surfside, an equally luxurious complex where the average rent is $47,000 a month.
However, it seems Ivanka and Jared weren't content with their first choice. Despite their initial purchase, they shelled out another $24 million just seven months later, this time on a ritzy home just a few blocks from the vacant lot. It was a bizarre decision, but the pair went all in on renovating the six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bathroom mansion, which was completed in 2023. In addition to sweeping views of Biscayne Bay, the home features plenty of lavish amenities, like a huge outdoor pool and its own sauna.
Ivanka and Jared's art collection is reportedly worth $25 million
When you spend millions of dollars on a home, you need to shell out millions more to fill it. In addition to furniture and essentials, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have also enjoyed picking up artworks by contemporary bigwigs like Nate Lowman, Will Boone, and David Ostrowski. Their collection has been valued at up to $25 million.
Speaking with Artsy in 2013, Ivanka shared that she and her husband like visiting artist studios around the world and searching for pieces that speak to them. "It has been a fun exploration of our personal and collective tastes," she mused. "We only have two rules: we don't buy art that we don't love and we only buy something if we BOTH love it and want to live with it." Price is clearly no object, as they've spent six figures on certain pieces. For example, a Nate Lowman silkscreen similar to the one that once hung behind a piano in their home sold for $665,000 at Sotheby's.
Interestingly, not everyone has been happy to be a part of the couple's collection. When Ivanka posed with a painting by Alex Da Corte, he clapped back, writing, per HuffPost, "Dear @Ivankatrump please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you." Similarly, Richard Prince sold Ivanka a $36,000 artwork, then refunded the payment in protest of Donald Trump's politics.
Ivanka Trump is living her best travel influencer life
Ivanka Trump was a staple of Donald Trump's first two presidential campaigns, but she has since distanced herself from her dad's career. In March 2024, a source told People, "She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care." Indeed, the same source said that Ivanka is now happy to simply focus on her family and their new life in Florida.
"She is very happy, living her best life," the source told the outlet. That has included lots of travel and an influx of influencer-style snaps on her Instagram feed. However, a friend told the New York Post that it's not just about living a lavish life. Rather, they claim that her mother's death impacted Ivanka's outlook on life. "I think losing a parent definitely leads to a real awakening," they argued. "For Ivanka, it underscored how fleeting time is."
In the span of a single year, starting in July 2022, Ivanka shared updates from Morocco, the Czech Republic, Spain, Brazil, Egypt, and Qatar to name just a few. And her travels haven't stopped since. The family's 2024 adventures have included everything from fishing in Alaska to attending the headline-making, mega opulent Ambani wedding in India.