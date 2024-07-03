Weird Things About Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Marriage Everyone Ignores

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's relationship appears impeccably flawless for all intents and purposes. But break through the fairytale façade, and there are more than a few weird things about their union that prove there's no such thing as perfect regarding love and marriage. For instance, Ivanka's decidedly strange relationship with her father, Donald Trump, would be cause for concern for many spouses.

However, Jared appears totally unfazed about the eyebrow-raising things Donald has said about Ivanka over the years, including a litany of lewd comments and inappropriate remarks. Then, there's the fact that Ivanka's future in-laws, Charles and Seryl Kushner, were not fans of their son's wife-to-be. They were so lukewarm that they even urged Jared to break up with Ivanka. Jared came from a pious family of Modern Orthodox Jews, and they did not want their son to marry outside of their faith. "I know he loved Ivanka dearly," Jared's friend Nitin Saigal told The New Yorker in August 2016. "But the religious thing was important to him."

Jared caved to his parents' wishes, much to Ivanka's disappointment and chagrin, and they split in 2008. They eventually reunited, Ivanka converted, and they said, "I do," in 2009. Still, Donald and his daughter's unconventional dynamic and the couple's religious differences aside, there are plenty of other weird things about Ivanka and Kushner's seemingly picture-perfect marriage that everyone appears to ignore.