Ridiculously Expensive Outfits Ivanka Trump Has Worn

Being one of the daughters of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump grew up in the spotlight. When her father became president of the United States, Ivanka took on a role as his advisor in the White House, which allowed her to mingle with world leaders and politicians. While attending important events, both at home and abroad, Ivanka started wearing some incredibly expensive outfits, many of which were critiqued by the general public.

During a 2015 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Ivanka opened up about how she selects her outfits. "My go-to look during the week is a well-tailored dress and heels," she explained. "Accessories are crucial. A great bag and a piece of statement jewelry are the fastest way to elevate an otherwise understated look. I also always have a pair of chic flats under my desk to slip in to."

From surprisingly pricey suits to decadent gowns and dresses, here are some of the most ridiculously expensive outfits Ivanka Trump has worn.