We Smell Shade In Ivanka Trump's Father's Day Shoutout To Donald & One Detail Gave It Away

Days after Ivanka Trump celebrated Donald Trump's birthday by sharing some cheesy throwbacks on Instagram, she sneakily tucked a Father's Day tribute to him in behind a smiling photo of her husband and kids. There are thousands of photos of her father floating around out there, but she chose one with a shady addition.

Ivanka gave Jared Kushner the more prominent position in her double-slided Father's Day post. She also chose a current photo of her and her husband posing alongside their three children, daughter Arabella and sons Joseph and Theodore. Then there was her generic caption, which read, "Happy Father's Day! Celebrating all the amazing dads out there with love and gratitude!" For her second image, Ivanka threw it way back to a much simpler time. Donald was bottle-feeding baby Ivanka, who was blissfully unencumbered by her dad's legal troubles and political snafus. She also couldn't understand a word he said to her. But the most telling detail was the inclusion of Ivanka's late mother. Donald and Ivana Trump divorced when Ivanka was just a child, so it's odd that she chose a happy family photo instead of one of just her and her dad together.

Perhaps she was just missing Ivana who, disturbingly enough, is buried at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. However, it's also strange that Ivanka used a baby pic since Donald reportedly wasn't fond of taking care of infants.