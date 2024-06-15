Ivanka And Tiffany's Cheesy Archive Pics For Donald Trump's 78th Birthday Speak Volumes

Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump have developed a strong sisterly bond over the years, so perhaps it shouldn't come as any surprise that they sometimes think alike. This was the case when the siblings were presented with the challenge of creating birthday tributes for Donald Trump, who inched one year closer to joining Joe Biden in the octogenarian club by turning 78. Interestingly, both women's cheesy social media posts didn't place the focus solely on their father, despite his clear love of being the center of attention.

Ivanka and Tiffany both decided to relegate the birthday love for their dear ol' dad to their Instagram Stories, where it would disappear like Ivanka's political aspirations after Donald's failed 2020 presidential bid. Perhaps because she doesn't have many recent pics with her father, Ivanka posted a series of throwback snapshots, including one of her and Donald that was taken during their time at the White House. There was also a photo of her holding hands with Donald as a little girl. In another image, the duo was hard at work on a daddy-daughter real estate project. But the picture Ivanka chose to lead with had been taken on her wedding day. This is significant because it was her special day, not the birthday boy's.

It seems that some of Tiffany's fondest memories are also when Donald stepped aside and let her be the star of the family for the day, as both of the pictures that she shared were from her wedding.