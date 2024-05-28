One Trump Kid Speaks Volumes By Missing Donald's Final Trial Day With Siblings

Where in the world is Ivanka Trump? All eyes were on former president Donald J. Trump on May 28, 2024 as he attended his final day in court for allegedly falsifying business records to make a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. "Make no mistake about it, I'm here because of Crooked Joe Biden: the worst president in the history of our country. He's destroying our country ... rapidly, not slowly," Trump seethed to a gaggle of reporters. As he spoke, almost all of his children and their spouses looked on in stoic support. Even Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos were there. Alas, the presumed apple of Trump's eye, Ivanka, was nowhere in sight. (It should be noted that Barron Trump was also missing, but given his age that's not exactly groundbreaking information.)

Ivanka's absence at her father's criminal trial spoke volumes as the former president is staring down 34 counts of campaign finance fraud and could potentially be sentenced to a maximum of four years in prison. "Where is princess Ivanka," one Twitter user asked. Meanwhile, another tweeted, "I think we all know by now that Melania doesn't care a d***, but I think most of us would have expected Ivanka, ostensibly her daddy's favorite, to have shown up in support on this key day."