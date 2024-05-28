One Trump Kid Speaks Volumes By Missing Donald's Final Trial Day With Siblings
Where in the world is Ivanka Trump? All eyes were on former president Donald J. Trump on May 28, 2024 as he attended his final day in court for allegedly falsifying business records to make a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. "Make no mistake about it, I'm here because of Crooked Joe Biden: the worst president in the history of our country. He's destroying our country ... rapidly, not slowly," Trump seethed to a gaggle of reporters. As he spoke, almost all of his children and their spouses looked on in stoic support. Even Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos were there. Alas, the presumed apple of Trump's eye, Ivanka, was nowhere in sight. (It should be noted that Barron Trump was also missing, but given his age that's not exactly groundbreaking information.)
Ivanka's absence at her father's criminal trial spoke volumes as the former president is staring down 34 counts of campaign finance fraud and could potentially be sentenced to a maximum of four years in prison. "Where is princess Ivanka," one Twitter user asked. Meanwhile, another tweeted, "I think we all know by now that Melania doesn't care a d***, but I think most of us would have expected Ivanka, ostensibly her daddy's favorite, to have shown up in support on this key day."
Ivanka Trump is over politics
Ivanka Trump is no stranger to political controversy thanks to being a key player in Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and subsequent administration. But following her father's chaotic exit from the White House in 2021, things seemed to have cooled between the otherwise warm and affectionate daddy-daughter duo — at least when it comes to politics. Ivanka made headlines back in November 2022, when she told Fox News that she would not be involved in politics moving forward. "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she explained about her decision.
Many insiders are also adamant that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, are done with Donald's presidential ambitions for good. "She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care. She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved," an unnamed source told People back in March.