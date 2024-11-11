Kai Trump Brings Out Softer Side Of Grandpa Donald That We've Rarely Seen Before

Some people may have been surprised to see a softer side of Donald Trump in the photos posted by Kai Trump, but as she described while speaking at the Republican National Convention in July, the president-elect is different when spending time with his grandchildren. "To me, he's just a normal grandpa," Kai said. During her speech, Kai described how integral golf is to their relationship. "He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his," she said. Seeing Donald become a softie around his grandkids may be slightly surprising for those used to seeing him as a gruff, trash-talking politician, but there is a bit of that even with his granddaughter. "When we play golf together, if I'm not on his team, he'll try to get inside of my head ... and he's always surprised that I don't let him get to me," Kai said at the RNC.

Perhaps learning to tune out her smack-talking grandpa has helped Kai remain focused on the golf course. She took home the Ladies Club Championship on Donald's course in Palm Beach in March and celebrated the victory by posting to her Instagram page. That post included photos of a smiling Donald presenting the winning plaque to his granddaughter, plus pics with Kai's parents: Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. There had previously been many instances of Kai hitting the links with granddad.

In April 2019, Kai uploaded a photo of her and Donald on a course together. The older snap of a young Kai showed off her stunning height transformation as she posed next to Donald, who had a large grin on his face while putting his arm around his oldest granddaughter.