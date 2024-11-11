Kai Trump Brings Out Softer Side Of Grandpa Donald That We've Rarely Seen Before
Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of Donald Trump, has a close bond with him thanks in part to their mutual passion for golf. The teenager, who has a sizable online following, started posting on X, formerly Twitter, in the days leading up to the presidential election and shared some touching photos with her grandpa not long after he was elected for his second term. On November 10, Kai uploaded two snaps with Donald. "Sundays with Grandpa," she wrote in the caption alongside a yellow heart emoji. The first pic was a selfie with Donald, who wore a white polo shirt and a matching MAGA hat, while Kai sported a golf sweater and a white cap. One X user pointed out that Donald did not have his trademark orange hue, but what also made the picture stand out was just how happy the president-elect genuinely looked. Kai, who is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, also included a photo of the pair on the golf course alongside her sister Chloe Trump. Trumpsters flooded the comments with praise for Donald's prowess as a grandad.
Besides spending time with his granddaughters, Donald had a lot to smile about — he won the election less than a week before hitting the links. Kai celebrated Donald's second term with an election night post. She shared a photo of herself wearing a glittery black dress and posing next to her grandfather, who was all smiles in his signature blue suit and red tie. "No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!" she wrote in the caption.
A few months earlier, Kai gave a speech at the Republican National Convention, where she shed some insight into her relationship with Donald.
Donald Trump has trash-talked Kai Trump
Some people may have been surprised to see a softer side of Donald Trump in the photos posted by Kai Trump, but as she described while speaking at the Republican National Convention in July, the president-elect is different when spending time with his grandchildren. "To me, he's just a normal grandpa," Kai said. During her speech, Kai described how integral golf is to their relationship. "He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his," she said. Seeing Donald become a softie around his grandkids may be slightly surprising for those used to seeing him as a gruff, trash-talking politician, but there is a bit of that even with his granddaughter. "When we play golf together, if I'm not on his team, he'll try to get inside of my head ... and he's always surprised that I don't let him get to me," Kai said at the RNC.
Perhaps learning to tune out her smack-talking grandpa has helped Kai remain focused on the golf course. She took home the Ladies Club Championship on Donald's course in Palm Beach in March and celebrated the victory by posting to her Instagram page. That post included photos of a smiling Donald presenting the winning plaque to his granddaughter, plus pics with Kai's parents: Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. There had previously been many instances of Kai hitting the links with granddad.
In April 2019, Kai uploaded a photo of her and Donald on a course together. The older snap of a young Kai showed off her stunning height transformation as she posed next to Donald, who had a large grin on his face while putting his arm around his oldest granddaughter.