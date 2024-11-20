Inside Kai Trump's Ridiculously Lavish Life

In another exclusive glimpse at her luxurious life, Kai Trump posted a YouTube video documenting her preparations for Election Night. Throughout the video, we see her getting her hair and makeup done professionally before confessing she has yet to pick out the dress she's going to wear. Ultimately, Kai decided on a dazzling black tank dress, which retails for the modest price of about $60 from Nordstrom's. However, the rest of her ensemble catered to her expensive taste. On her feet, Kai wore a pair of Badgley Mischka heels, which seem to be her favorite. A new pair of similar heels by the famous designer retails for around $250. But the ultimate accessory was her Rolex watch, which is valued at roughly $7,000. It appears to be the same timepiece she wore during her glowing RNC speech.

Getting caught up in the excitement of celebrating her grandfather's historic White House win, Kai Trump returned a few days later to wrap up her video. "We didn't really get to film the end because he won, and we were just celebrating with family," Kai tells the camera. "It was just a really special moment for all of us. I'm extremely proud of him. I think he deserves it more than anyone in the whole world." It's no surprise that Kai brings out the softer side in her grandfather, Donald Trump.