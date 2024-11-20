Inside Kai Trump's Ridiculously Lavish Life
Born into wealth and status, the eldest grandchild of Donald Trump, Kai Madison Trump, has been carving out quite the path for herself. As a teenager, her star seems to be constantly rising, especially after Kai gave an impressive speech at the Republican National Convention, singing the praises of her grandfather. Recently, she has officially signed on to play golf at the University of Miami — making waves both personally and professionally. Kai Trump seems to live an incredibly comfortable life.
With Donald Trump re-entering the White House, it seems Kai's life is about to get even more luxurious all over again. As the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, Kai has had to weather her fair share of sad times. However, it seems things are looking up for her and her family. From incredible vacations to splashy homecoming rides to expensive timepieces, here's a peek inside Kai Trump's lavish life.
Kai Trump got a Tesla Cybertruck for homecoming
In a video titled "A Regular Day in the Life of Kai Trump," Kai walks viewers through her routine before getting ready for her Homecoming dance. It's an entertaining behind-the-scenes look at the teen as she orders a slightly unhinged matcha from Starbucks, gets a workout in, picks out a dress, and does her makeup. All fairly routine teenage experiences — until she reveals her ride for Homecoming. In an Instagram post, Kai is seen standing in front of her very own Tesla Cybertruck. The carousel of photos includes her sitting in the driver's seat, her friends laughing as she drives them around, and a black and white photo where she may be texting while driving. Kai's homecoming experience was enough to leavus us feeling sorry for Barron Trump, toiling away at NYU.
This isn't the first Cybertruck the Trump family has acquired. Her grandfather, Donald Trump, received a Cybertruck as a gift when he appeared on "Adin Live" with influencer and streamer Adin Ross. Donald Trump's Cybertruck came wrapped in an image of Trump surviving his assassination attempt while on the 2024 campaign trail. Thankfully, Kai's truck is just the traditional silver finish. According to Car and Driver, a 2025 Cybertruck starts at over $82,000. However, their rarity makes them a luxury item as there's currently a limited number available on the market.
Kai Trump shows off her Rolex watch at election night victory party
In another exclusive glimpse at her luxurious life, Kai Trump posted a YouTube video documenting her preparations for Election Night. Throughout the video, we see her getting her hair and makeup done professionally before confessing she has yet to pick out the dress she's going to wear. Ultimately, Kai decided on a dazzling black tank dress, which retails for the modest price of about $60 from Nordstrom's. However, the rest of her ensemble catered to her expensive taste. On her feet, Kai wore a pair of Badgley Mischka heels, which seem to be her favorite. A new pair of similar heels by the famous designer retails for around $250. But the ultimate accessory was her Rolex watch, which is valued at roughly $7,000. It appears to be the same timepiece she wore during her glowing RNC speech.
Getting caught up in the excitement of celebrating her grandfather's historic White House win, Kai Trump returned a few days later to wrap up her video. "We didn't really get to film the end because he won, and we were just celebrating with family," Kai tells the camera. "It was just a really special moment for all of us. I'm extremely proud of him. I think he deserves it more than anyone in the whole world." It's no surprise that Kai brings out the softer side in her grandfather, Donald Trump.
Kai Trump has had some expensive Scuba lessons
In 2019, Kai Trump posted a photo of her and her father, Donald Trump Jr., partaking in scuba lessons. It's no surprise that the teen is often doing interesting and exciting new things, especially when her parents are wealthy enough to pay for most any adventure. These scuba lessons took place in West Palm Beach, Florida, and were through the Kyalami Scuba Club.
According to their website, the Scuba Club offers a range of certifications, courses, and unique diving and boating experiences. A privately guided tour with a professional underwater photographer is reasonably priced at $200 for a group of four, but that doesn't include the cost of the private guide or photographer. Other prices vary anywhere from over $100 per hour depending on what service is requested — and don't forget about gear rentals. All in all, something like this for a family with five children, which Don Jr. has and shares with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, would cost well over $1,000. Quite the splurge for a casual family outing.
Kai Trump goes on luxury vacations
Besides learning how to scuba dive, Kai Trump gets to go on luxurious vacations with her dad, Donald Trump Jr. In an Instagram post celebrating his daughter's 17th birthday, Don Jr. shares photos from years past, as well as some recent pics. In the post detailing Don Jr.'s relationship with his daughter, Kai, it's clear the family likes to travel to Aspen for vacation. The family traveled to Aspen in 2017 for a spring break trip that included much of the Trump extended family, leading many locals to complain at how much space they took up. According to The Aspen Times, not only were Don Jr., Vanessa, and their five children there, but Eric and Lara Trump attended with their kids, as well as Ivanka and her three children. Plus, the Trump clan required about 100 Secret Service agents for protection.
This wasn't the only time the Trumps went to Aspen. It seems Don Jr. took his family back to the famed ski resort in 2024 during spring break. Now that Donald Trump is back in office, Aspen locals will have to brace for another large crowd should the family return to the slopes.
Kat Trump gets luxury rides provided by taxpayers
When Kai Trump's grandfather, Donald Trump, first took office, Kai was seen touring the White House fairly often. There were photos of her sitting in the Oval Office, as well as hitching a ride on some famous forms of transportation. As you can see, Kai looks right at home lounging in Marine One — years before her stunning height transformation. She's clearly comfortable taking off in a helicopter typically reserved for presidential duties.
This time around, it will be interesting to see if Kai Trump will continue to explore the halls of the White House. After giving a successful speech at the RNC in 2024, it seems Kai could easily set her sights on participating in politics in the near future. Or, at the very least, it seems she's down to enjoy using the perks of having a grandfather as president.