Sad Things That Have Come Out About Don Jr.'s Oldest Child Kai Trump
Move over Ivanka Trump. Donald Trump Jr.'s eldest child and Donald J. Trump's eldest grandchild, Kai Trump, became a conservative superstar practically overnight following her high-profile speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention. While many couldn't get over Kai's stunning height transformation, others were transfixed with her thoughtful and poised delivery. "The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He's very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to make America great again," she gushed to the thousands of people in attendance about her famous grandfather. Cue the standing ovation!
Alas, it appears it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for Kai since she's taken her new seat in the "Make America Great Again" spotlight. Since delivering her speech on the third night of the political convention, some rather sad things have come out about the teen.
Kai Trump is a child of divorce
As the old saying goes, money can't buy you happiness. Sadly, it appears that Kai Trump became acutely familiar with that adage at a very young age. Donald Trump Jr. and his then-wife, Vanessa Trump, welcomed Kai on May 12, 2007. "Just an absolutely beautiful baby, and healthy and happy, so I'm thrilled," proud grandfather Donald J. Trump told People at the time about the arrival of his very first grandchild. The couple went on to expand their family with the births of Donald Trump III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe, bringing their brood to a total of five children. Sadly, however, Don Jr. and Vanessa's union wouldn't last. In March 2018, Vanessa filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage, upending Kai's nuclear family unit.
Less than two months later, however, it appeared Don Jr. had figured out a way to try and cheer his eldest daughter up — a brand new puppy. "Kai got her birthday present a day early and boy is she cute," he announced on Instagram while also giving a shout-out to Vanessa's sister, Veronika Haydon-Gabriel, for "stepping up" and helping acquire said puppy. Hey, money can't buy you happiness, but a surprise furry friend might help!
Kai Trump was traumatized by her grandfather's near-death experience
Although Kai Trump delivered a brave and fearless speech at the Republican National Convention, she was also painfully honest about how traumatizing the assassination attempt on her grandfather, Donald J. Trump, was for her. "On Saturday. I was shocked when I heard that he has been shot and I just wanted to know if he was okay," she recalled during the address. "It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person. A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he's still standing," she continued before praising her grandfather and professing her love for him.
As you may recall, Kai's "grandpa," as she affectionately refers to him, was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 when a gunman shot him with a semiautomatic rifle, miraculously only wounding his right ear. Shortly after, reactions to the assassination attempt all echoed the same thing and condemned the violence. Naturally, Kai also took to social media to express her support. "We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!" she posted on Instagram, along with a photo of the former president pumping his fist in the air while blood ran down his face.
Kai Trump's father called her 'sexy' on social media
@donaldjtrumpjr
Kai Trump coming up at the RNC – let's go!
She's sexy, and he knows it? Mere minutes before introducing his eldest daughter, Kai Trump, at the 2024 Republican National Convention, Donald Trump Jr. posted a TikTok video of the father-daughter duo sharing a special moment. As evidenced in the video, the duo is seated in chairs, getting all glammed up. "I don't do this often, but in HD? You better do it," Don Jr. quipped. Alas, it wasn't the makeup sesh that had everyone talking — it was the comment he made about his daughter's physical appearance. "Kai, what do you think? Getting makeup? Make me look sexy, like you?" he asked his 17-year-old daughter. Awkward. Kai, however, didn't seem terribly fazed by the remark. "I think you look very beautiful," she countered.
As one can imagine, many took to the comments section to condemn Don Jr.'s remark. "WHY WOULD YOU SAY THAT," one user asked. Meanwhile, another wrote, "So actually we don't wanna be calling our daughters sexy hope this helps." Here's hoping he learned his lesson!