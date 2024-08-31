Sad Things That Have Come Out About Don Jr.'s Oldest Child Kai Trump

Move over Ivanka Trump. Donald Trump Jr.'s eldest child and Donald J. Trump's eldest grandchild, Kai Trump, became a conservative superstar practically overnight following her high-profile speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention. While many couldn't get over Kai's stunning height transformation, others were transfixed with her thoughtful and poised delivery. "The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He's very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to make America great again," she gushed to the thousands of people in attendance about her famous grandfather. Cue the standing ovation!

Alas, it appears it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for Kai since she's taken her new seat in the "Make America Great Again" spotlight. Since delivering her speech on the third night of the political convention, some rather sad things have come out about the teen.